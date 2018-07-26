Look Back: Brother vs. brother for the Tennessee governor’s office

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Many politicians have put Hartsville on their agenda and visited our county seat to do a little handshaking, speech making and the occasional kissing of babies.

Statewide candidates try to visit each of our 95 counties, including the smallest – our own Trousdale County.

One such fellow who visited here, was Gov. Robert Love Taylor. And, his first campaign for the governorship was one for the books!

The reason his first run for the state’s head office made the headlines was that he was running against his own brother, Alf Taylor!

The two men were from a political family and one took his mother’s side and became an ardent Democrat, while the other took after his father’s side and became a devout Republican.

It was more than fate that they ran against each other. The Republican Party realized its chances were slim in a Democratic state, but thought it would at least make for an interesting campaign.

And it did!

It was known as the “War of the Roses,” like a similar dispute between two families in jolly old England, but less violent. The supporters of one brother wore white roses and the other brother’s fans wore red roses.

The two men were on good terms with each other and campaigned together, often appearing on the same platform in the same town on the same night. They swapped jokes about each other, played fiddle music and entertained the crowds royally.

Robert, the Democrat, won the 1886 election and went on to win a second term. He then ran once more in 1898 and served a third term as governor. But don’t worry! Alf, the, Republican, would go on to run again in 1920 and served one term as Tennessee governor.

So it was that in August 1888, Gov. Robert Taylor visited the Upper Cumberland region. He spoke at Lafayette as part of his trip and planned to stop at Hartsville next.

It was written up in the “Nashville Tennessean” newspaper.

We quote from the Nashville paper, “After the speaking, Gov. Taylor was informed that Dixon Springs, seven miles from Hartsville, in Smith County, had made arrangements for a rally tonight and a speech was expected.”

This detour to Hartsville took him to Dixon Springs where after his short presentation, “150 vehicles were ready… to act as escort” to Hartsville.

Those “vehicles” were wagons and buggies. There were no automobiles on the roads in 1888!

A crowd greeted the governor and he spent the night at the Allen House, Hartsville’s leading hotel at the time.

The paper goes on to describe Gov. Taylor’s appearance the next morning at our first courthouse, which is not the courthouse we have today.

“Arrangements were made for Gov. Taylor to speak this morning in the yard to the north of the courthouse. The large yard was well shaded with maples and seats were constructed for ladies. A stand for the speaker was erected at the rear of the courthouse. A few minutes after ten o’clock Gov. Taylor was escorted through the hall to the stand, accompanied by a band of music, which had been secured by the committee from a traveling show. In the court yard were nearly 2,000 people, all the space could hold. This space was enclosed by a low stone wall, and outside this wall were, perhaps, 1,000 more.”

That was an impressive turnout as the whole county only had a voting population of 1,200. Most of those were Democrats as the paper points out, saying that the most votes a Republican candidate had ever gotten in a general election here was 226 votes.

It also commented that there were only three registered Republicans in the county!

Both of the Taylor brothers were popular governors.

And while Robert Love Taylor won narrowly over his brother in 1886, he won handily the next two times he ran. By the time Alf ran again in 1920, the state had moderated some, making it possible for a Republican to run and win. Today, Alf would have an easier time of it, as for the last several elections, Tennessee has leaned “red” instead of “blue.”