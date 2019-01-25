Look Back: Brown Draper was legend as both teacher, prankster

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In our look at some of Trousdale County’s more interesting people from the past, we can find plenty of characters from the ranks of our county schools! From teachers to janitors to principals, we have had an impressive array of talented and devoted and – we use the term politely – unique personalities!

But if I were to ask for a show of hands, the teacher I have heard the most stories about would have to be the late Brown Draper!

Mr. Draper, who was still teaching when I moved to Hartsville, was not only an outstanding agriculture instructor, but he was a gentleman, a friend and a practical joker!

Mr. Draper came from a family with long ties to Middle Tennessee and ancestors who went way back in American history.

Unbeknownst to most people, Benjamin Brown Draper was born in 1907 in Jackson County and moved here as a child. His father was a merchant there and as his business grew, he needed a better location for shipping. Since Hartsville had a railroad, the family moved here.

The family included Brown’s mother, Mary Thomas Brown Draper, and his sisters Vyda Mae and Robbie. In fact, as the youngest, Vyda Mae arrived in Hartsville by way of steamboat, accompanied by her grandfather as she was too young to ride a wagon that distance!

The Draper family valued education. Both of Brown’s parents were well educated. His mother had finished her schooling at Sumner County’s Howard Female College and his father at Nashville Bible College, the forerunner of David Lipscomb University.

Likewise, Brown, Robbie and Vyda Mae all got college degrees and all three became teachers. Many people will recall Robbie Wiley and Vyda Mae Thompson as teachers in the elementary schools of Trousdale County.

Brown began teaching in 1931 at Providence School, followed by a job as the “Ag” teacher in Morgan County a few years later. But he returned home in 1936 to serve our county as the Superintendent of Schools.

He would volunteer to fight in World War II, serve another term as superintendent, and then settle down as the Trousdale County Ag teacher from 1948 till his retirement from teaching.

Now just where he got his infamous sense of humor nobody knows, but besides a ready smile and a mischievous grin, Brown never missed the opportunity to play a joke on someone and get a hearty laugh from the crowd.

I can’t begin to tell them all, but the one that made the Nashville newspaper had to do with farm “ponds”!

It seems that Brown waxed nostalgic about the old ponds found on every small farm in the country – a place to water the stock, go wading, or skip a few stones.

In a long letter printed in The Tennessean, Brown wrote, “I am a man who has long taken great interest in ponds. Even as a child, I spent many happy hours wading, fishing and swimming in a pond near my home. I remember with pleasure the occasions upon which I sat near the rim of this pond and listened to the frogs speculate upon its depth.

“I am proud to say that, as a man, I once built a pond and it is impossible for me to describe my feelings as I stood above my completed masterpiece and thought of the wonderful contribution I had made to the world by dimpling the face of the earth with another pond. I remember now how my mind wandered upon that joyful occasion, how I looked into the future through my imaginative eye and saw the willow and the rushes soon to adorn its banks.

“I saw boys fugitively steal into these figments of my imagination, steal out into the depths of my ponds, clad only in their birthday suits. I even thought of the explanation each mother’s darling would make as to why his hair was wet, his shoes muddy or his shirt on wrong side out. I was happy because I saw in my pond a great recreational center for the youth of the entire community as well as a source of drinking water for my thirsty stock.”

In the long letter, printed in its entirety by the newspaper’s farming editor, Brown recommends a national “Pond Day” similar to Columbia’s annual “Mule Day.” Draper suggested that farmers could “be encouraged to bring in their ponds for exhibition” and prizes given.

Alas, by the end of the letter, Draper confesses that his own glorious pond had recently been ruined by heavy rains and “backwater” that washed the work of art away, leaving his cattle “lowing in a most piteous manner, and I was horrified by the sudden realization that they were lowing for water, pond water.”

The “tongue in cheek” letter garnered many a belly laugh from the newspaper’s readers.

After years of teaching, Brown Draper worked for another 10 years at Citizen’s Bank as its public relations man and goodwill ambassador, but people came by the bank just to share a good joke or talk over the old days with a Trousdale County legend!