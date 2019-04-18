Look Back: Claude Kerr had brief, but memorable time as Trousdale sheriff

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Last week we began our look at former Trousdale County Sheriff Claude Kerr.

Kerr, as we saw last week, was born and raised in Trousdale County, was an outstanding athlete, served in World War II as a military policeman, and after the war attended college and played semi-professional baseball.

Now as a young man he found himself attracted to law enforcement, but that wasn’t all that caught his eye!

Miss Rosalie Cato was still a high school student when she caught Claude’s eye. At a petite 105 pounds, she found herself being charmed by the 250-pound, 6-foot-6 Kerr.

Rosalie lived with her widowed mother and to her dismay, her mother did not approve of her boyfriend.

Perhaps Mrs. Cato was worried about his dangerous profession or perhaps it was the age difference. But the couple could not get married right away without her mother’s legal permission.

That would change and after a few years of courting, Rosalie Cato married her gentle giant.

When they married, the couple moved to his family’s farm to set up housekeeping. But Claude wasn’t into farming. Instead his good friend and former coach, Gene McIlwain, kept him busy working on some construction projects that he had going.

But Claude started doing some part-time police work in Hartsville.

He loved that job and the town loved him and one day offered him a full-time position.

A problem with the job offer was that the department required their full-time policemen to live in the city limits, so the couple moved into town with their first child, Donna, in tow.

The family would continue to grow.

Donna had been born in 1951 and was soon joined by Johnny in 1952, Joe in 1954, Judy in 1955 and Jean in 1959.

While the family was growing, Claude worked as a policeman, served as a deputy sheriff for George Taylor, was Chief of Police for Hartsville and in 1958 ran for sheriff.

He won the 1958 election and the family moved into the new county jail, where traditionally the sheriff and his family kept up with the jail 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year. That included cooking meals for the prisoners! On their first inspection of their new living quarters, the children were exploring the cells and locked Donna in one!

Claude was an immensely likeable sheriff. He had a ready smile and a laid-back sense of humor.

He also took his job seriously and records show that he had to investigate local moonshiners and one particularly gruesome murder.

As invincible as a large man like Claude Kerr might have appeared, he was vulnerable to one of life’s most unfair illnesses.

He found that one of his legs hurt and the pain couldn’t be explained away as a pulled muscle or bumped shin.

The doctors found that he had bone cancer.

As was the practice at the time, the doctors recommended that the infected leg be amputated.

That didn’t stop Claude.

Six months after the operation, he was back full time as sheriff. When he was up for re-election in 1960, he ran again and was easily re-elected.

Forward thinking, Claude purchased a house on Andrews Avenue for the eventuality that if something happened to him, his family would have a place to live.

It was a wise decision.

The cancer returned and though Claude fought it as hard as he could, he lost the battle, dying on Jan. 1, 1961.

Hartsville and Trousdale County had lost a fine man.

The story doesn’t end there!

In a special called session of the County Commission, Rosalie Kerr was named the new sheriff of Trousdale County by acclamation to finish her husband’s term. Tommy Jones was named her chief deputy.

Rosalie became our first, and so far only, woman sheriff. Her job, as determined by the County Commission, was to continue to handle the job of dispatcher, feed the prisoners and collect all the board bills and turn-key fees.

With a house full of young ones, Rosalie decided not to run for the job when the term was up. She would get a less hectic job and instead of dangerous prisoners she would cope with slightly less dangerous teenagers! We are pleased to say that they all grew up to be model citizens, people that Claude would have been proud of.