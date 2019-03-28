Look Back: Con games at the local carnival

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

“There is no fool like an old fool”, is a common saying. And, we might add, there is always someone out there trying to take advantage of any fool they run across!

In our look at some criminal activities from Trousdale County’s past, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the many ways thieves would take advantage of some “old fools.”

One well-proven method was to approach an older gentleman at a stock sale or mule auction and give him a funny look.

The old fellow would notice the stare and declare, “What you lookin’ at?”

The con man would slowly answer, “Well, I’ve been told that you are worth a lot of money and that you could just walk into the bank and walk out with a hundred dollars… but, I’ve looked you over and I ain’t believing it!”

Well, those were almost fighting words.

The old man would insist that he could indeed walk into the local bank and walk out with a hundred dollars with nothing more than a handshake with the banker.

You can see where this is leading.

The con man accompanies the old fellow to the bank and waits outside to be shown the evidence. Sure enough, the old man exits the bank and proudly shows off a pile of $10 bills and is immediately robbed!

This next story was given to me by the son of one of the men involved in what is another classic game of deception.

We will call the fellow “Joe.”

Joe lived in Dixon Springs and he wanted to go to a carnival appearing at Hartsville. Joe convinced his brother-in-law to go with him, although neither man had any money.

Joe hoped to get a job at the carnival in exchange for tickets to see the attractions.

When Joe and his companion got into Hartsville and while they were walking to the fairgrounds, they were approached by a man in a fancy suit. He talked to them for a minute or two then said, “How would you fellows like to make some quick money?”

The game was about to begin!

The man in the suit told Joe that he was going to set up a small table at the edge of the carnival and announce a “game of chance.” The object was to watch him place a small marble under an overturned walnut shell. There would be three shells on the tabletop. The man would move the shells around and then ask Joe to pick the one with the marble. If he got the right one, he would win a quarter – which in the late 1800s was the price of admission to the carnival and a bag of popcorn! If he didn’t choose the right one, he would forfeit a quarter.

Joe was told that he would always manage to choose the right shell – just leave that part up to the man in the suit. And the man gave him a quarter to start with.

The object was to make it look easy and to win a few quarters and that would entice others to play the game. But somehow, they would never pick the right shell.

In the carnival trade, Joe would be a “shill.”

Joe did as he was instructed.

He approached the small table as if he and the fancy-suited man had never met. He laid a quarter down and the man in the suit put his quarter down.

The game commenced.

Joe managed to pick the right shell and won the man’s quarter. He then agreed to play again and he won again! After a few more wins, he got up, as if to go to the carnival.

But the small crowd of people who had gathered to watch were all anxious to play, and play they did!

Of course, they all lost.

When the crowd would thin out, the man in the fancy suit would give Joe a high sign and he would amble up and go through the routine again.

Again, a crowd would gather to watch and see “how easy it was to win the man’s quarter” and proceed to play.

All good things come to an end.

One especially disappointed carnival goer lost a few dollars’ worth of quarters and became suspicious and went to get the sheriff, who was Albert Parkhurst at this time.

The man in the fancy suit whispered to Joe, “Meet me behind the tent,” and he folded up his table and disappeared into the crowd.

Joe met him, returned the quarters he had won, and was rewarded with enough money to cover he and his brother-in-law’s entertainment for the evening, which was enough to keep them happy.

By the time the sheriff arrived, the con man was long gone! But, at least one old fool had learned a lesson!