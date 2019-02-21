Look Back: Concrete proof exists of Elmer White’s genius

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

If I had to choose a man to write a book about, it might be the subject of this week’s article!

I have been writing about local people who were unique not only in Hartsville, but beyond!

Elmer White hits the nail on the head in both departments.

You may not have heard of Mr. White since he died in 1953, but you have probably seen his handiwork. He built “the world’s largest sundial” right at the line between Trousdale and Macon counties.

Actually, the “world’s largest” is likely an exaggeration, but it is probably one of the largest. Not many people build big sundials! It has been called thus in many of the articles about the unique structure. And it is large. It is about 25 across at the bottom and about equally that tall.

Not your run-of-the-mill sundial!

Elmer lived just inside the Macon County line, but claimed Hartsville and Trousdale County as his home.

Evidently young Elmer was quite a genius and concrete seemed to be an area where his genius showed, but that wasn’t the only place.

An article about Elmer in the Macon County Times said, “He is believed to have been the first to plow (here) with any mechanical power, having used a large steam engine to pull a “gang” of plows on his farm…”

He built the first turnpike between Hartsville and Lafayette and pioneered the use of machinery in road building.

He was also well-educated and taught college. For several years he was a professor of history and English at George Peabody College in Nashville.

His farm has a number of concrete installations, from steps to foundations to curbs and the concrete basement of his home.

Stories about the sundial say that he built it to test some of his ideas on using concrete, which was a novel building material in the late 1800s. He is said to have over the years tried different formulas to obtain just the right mixture of sand, lime and aggregate to have tensile strength, durability and casting ability.

According to tradition, his first efforts at pouring the reinforced concrete for the cast and raising it up from the ground were unsuccessful. One article I have said he tried three times, tearing down the first two because they were not right.

Mitch Harris of Hartsville, a talented builder in his own right, was there to help when White raised the sundial using mules and pulleys, and the first one did break. It took at least one more try to be successful.

Building the sundial and raising it was only one part of the equation. It had to be placed in just the right place to cast a shadow to tell time accurately.

Elmer White is said to have spent many nights studying the stars and afternoons experimenting with sticks and shadows to find the right location, which, not surprisingly, is 100 percent correct!

Mr. White and his wife, Effie, moved from Middle Tennessee to Memphis in the 1920s and started a concrete and stone company. His specialty was casting concrete to resemble cut stone – much cheaper than using real stone and using stone carvers.

His obituaries all mention work that he did. One was to cast a fake red sandstone to match the stone on the public library in Memphis when it needed to add onto the building. The quarry for the original stone had run out.

White was able to match it so closely that visitors to the library could not tell the difference. Quite a testament to his ability!

For many years Elmer White ran his company successfully doing work for such clients as the King Cotton hotel in Memphis, the Eola hotel in Natchez and even the old Maxwell House hotel in Nashville. The old Gallatin High School had huge concrete columns built by White.

Mr. and Mrs. White had no children and in his old age Elmer used his money and time to do philanthropy work. His obituary states, “His philanthropies were many, but one of his pet projects was giving financial help to nurses in training…” It goes on to state, “For more than 20 years Mr. White has been devoting his afternoons to visiting patients in the city hospitals of Memphis. He was known as ‘Uncle Elmer’ to patients in all the hospitals and institutions throughout the city.”

Mr. White died in his early seventies and left his estate to his brother’s children. But he has left a legacy to Middle Tennessee.