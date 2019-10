By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The longest operating restaurant in Trousdale County is located on Main Street in Hartsville and since it is now in its third generation, it looks like it will be around for a long time to come.

When Neoma Dillehay got into the restaurant business in 1965, she had no idea of its longevity, nor did she know anything about running a restaurant.

