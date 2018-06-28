Look Back: Don’t forget to put cream gravy on that biscuit!

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Natives of Middle Tennessee have grown up eating what we call a “traditional Southern breakfast.”

That meal has a generous serving of pork, which might be bacon, sausage, or county ham. It also includes the humble egg in some manner, whether scrambled or fried.

But most importantly it includes several mouth-watering, hot from the oven, tasty biscuits!

“Git ‘em while they’re hot” has brought many a sleepy farm lad from under the covers and down to breakfast, ready to face the day’s chores.

As we have written in our last few articles, biscuits have a long history dating back to Roman times. But their idea of a biscuit and ours are very different.

And even today, there are different schools of thought on what makes the perfect biscuit.

Round, square, petite, cat’s head, baking soda or baking powder, lard or shortening or butter, and then there are those who prefer “beaten biscuits.”

Now many cooks will tell you that you don’t knead biscuit dough more than a few times or you break down the air bubbles in the mix and that makes for a flat biscuit.

An alternative was to really knead the biscuit or “beat that dough to death!” By kneading it over and over, you reintroduce air bubbles into the dough.

We are not talking about a dozen times, but instead, several hundred times – and people in the past used wooden beaters. Hence, the name of “beaten biscuits.” Wealthy people had a wooden-type machine that had rollers and cranks and took two people to operate!

It was a lot of work, but it made for a nice light pastry that would be cut into small, round biscuits and served with a thin slice of country ham! And many a Southern cook would swear their beaten biscuit was the best in the land.

But more humble folks didn’t bicker over such trivial things. All they cared about was the gravy that was on the biscuit!

It was the American Southerner who perfected the practice of taking a little left over pork grease, adding a little flour, and then a little cream, and cooking it down into a potent brew that we call “cream gravy!”

When I was growing up, there was only one kind of gravy.

Except for Thanksgiving, when you had a kind of brown, gooey mess that they served with the turkey, there was only one gravy that my family knew: good old white, greasy, milk gravy.

Today, to accommodate the many “foreigners” who have infiltrated the South, restaurants offer two types of gravy.

Order mashed potatoes at a good eating establishment and the waitress, if she is worth her salt, will ask, “You want gravy with them mashed ‘taters, Sweetie?”

And, if you say, “Shore ‘nuff!” the waitress will say, “Brown or white?”

You betray your upbringing if you say brown.

You didn’t have any upbringing if you don’t say white.

It can go by different names.

Chicken gravy, sawmill gravy, sausage gravy, milk gravy, cream gravy, country gravy, poor man’s gravy, peppered gravy, biscuit gravy, Kentucky bacon milk gravy, but it is all the same: meat drippings, flour, milk or cream, salt and a generous shaking of pepper.

You don’t serve brown gravy on biscuits, not if you value your reputation!

But don’t get me wrong. There are alternatives to cream gravy.

“Red-eye gravy” is made by taking the liquid left over from cooking country ham – which should be lightly fried in a cast-iron skillet with a little water – and adding a little coffee.

Also called, “bottom sop”, red-eye gravy is good on biscuits, grits or stirred into your scrambled eggs.

And, for those who have a bit of a sweet tooth, there is chocolate gravy. As the name suggests, it uses chocolate to make a gravy that tastes good on a hot biscuit.

You may only indulge in a true Southern breakfast on Sundays or maybe you enjoy one every day. But, you owe it to yourself to at least once in a while go by a sit-down restaurant like The Early Bird Café or Dillehay’s Café, or Keller’s and order a soul-satisfying Southern breakfast – and ladle some cream gravy on your biscuit! You’ll be glad you did!