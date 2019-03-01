Look Back: Dr. Edward Tunstel links Hartsville to Mars

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We have been looking at some of Hartsville’s more interesting characters for the last two months, and we intend to return to the subject because we don’t seem to run out of subject matter!

This last week of the month we will conclude with another person, but we will tie this in with Black History Month.

Our person of interest is a fellow who has had his feet on the surface of Mars. Well, not quite but almost!

Edward Tunstel has Trousdale County roots as his grandmother was from Hartsville. She was Earlene McClellan.

Many people have Trousdale County roots and have made a splash in the world and we have written about some. It is another area with plenty of subject matter so we will feature more of them in the future.

Edward Tunstel usually goes by the title of Dr. Tunstel, because he has a beyond-the-average education. Growing up in New York and being naturally inquisitive, young Edward found himself interested in engineering and after high school earned his B.A. from Howard University in Washington. The degree was in Mechanical Engineering. He then got a Master’s Degree from the same university, also in Mechanical Engineering.

At that time, he was approached by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). They offered him a fellowship at the University of New Mexico where he earned his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering in 1996.

Now all of this was happening in the early days of deep space research and exploration.

You can see where we are heading – to Mars!

In particular, Dr. Tunstel was involved with the Mars Rover.

A press release on Dr. Tunstel says, “He has served as the mobility and robotic arm lead on the Spacecraft/Rover Engineering Team for the Spirit and Opportunity rovers’ surface operations on Mars.”

Just what did that encompass?

He was on the team that designed and tested the software that gave the twin rovers their semiautonomous capability to navigate their own routes through the rugged terrain.

There is more.

From 2004 to 2007, he led the team responsible for tracking the robotic performance of the two rovers when they combed the surface of the Red Planet searching for signs of water.

That required daily analysis of signals sent back to earth.

In an article I found online on the Mars exploration, there is a quote from Edward Tunstel. He told the interviewer that one of the rewards for his years of hard work and research was being “the first or one of the first people to view images and data transmitted by the rovers as they drove to different locations on Mars.”

Imagine how thrilling that must have been.

I wonder if he was prepared to spy the wrecks of alien spaceships or footprints from an extinct race of Martians.

Now most of this is beyond my ability to understand. I can’t get the clock on my microwave to show the correct time.

But Dr. Edward Tunstel could probably take my microware and use it to launch a robotic toaster across my kitchen and beyond. And after all that work with the Mars rovers, he is still involved with high-tech computers, robotic arms and outer space.

In another article online, it reports that he was recently named the President Elect of the Systems, Man, and Cybernetics Society. He is also the Senior Roboticist at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. And he is a family man and all-around guy.

We thank his cousin, Rosa McClellan, for telling us about Edward and his work. Rosa’s father, Charles Russell McClellan, and Edward’s mother were brother and sister, and if any readers have similar connections, let us know.

We can’t write about someone if we don’t know about them!