Look Back: Estes Kefauver was a Tennessee original

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

If you grew up in the South, especially Tennessee, there are names you associate with big-time politics. As a child, I often heard my parents talk about “Boss” Crump, Adlai Stevenson, Estes Kefauver and others.

Younger folks might not recognize these names, but they tell a lot about our political past and they have Hartsville connections!

“Boss” Crump ran the Tennessee Democratic Party in the years leading up to World War II, and had a powerful political machine in West Tennessee and the city of Memphis.

Anyone who wanted to get elected in the years following the Civil War had to run as a Democrat. Resentment over losing the war to a bunch of Yankees spilled over to resentment of the Republican Party.

As it was, through hook and crook, Edward H. Crump used his influence to control the votes of West Tennessee and he could personally approve who ran and who didn’t run on the Democratic ticket.

Progressive in some ways, his legacy is one of corrupt government. Yet even today, the city of Memphis has a street named in his honor and a statue of Boss Crump is a Memphis landmark.

Now let’s meet Estes Kefauver.

Born in Madisonville, Tenn., in 1903, he attended the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and later got a law degree from Yale University. And he entered politics.

For five terms, he represented the area around Chattanooga in the United States House of Representatives.

Adlai Stevenson came from a politically connected family in Illinois. His grandfather was a former vice president. From 1949 to 1953, he was the governor of Illinois.

After WWII, men returned from their hard-earned victory to towns and cities across America that were still in the hands of old-time politicians and men like “Boss” Crump.

A new wave of American politics began as the young ex-soldiers demanded changes – everything from running for office, to civil rights, to the modernization of a horse-and-buggy America.

That is what leads us to a headline in The Tennessean in May 1948. With a byline that reads, “Hartsville, Tenn.,” the headline reads, “Back Democracy, Kefauver Urges”.

Estes Kefauver was running on the Democratic ticket for the United States Senate and he was making noise in little Hartsville!

The article relates, “Speaking before the student body of Trousdale County high school in the Kate Wilson auditorium, the candidate for junior senator from Tennessee warned against the present tendency to criticize the operation of government.”

“You may think the laws are made in Washington, but they are made at every crossroads in the United States, because that is where public opinion is formed.”

What is more interesting is that Kefauver was running circles around the Boss Crump machine! And he got elected. It was the beginning of the end for the Crump political vise on Tennessee politics.

Kefauver, who often wore a coonskin hat as he campaigned, was so successful as a candidate and senator that he won a place on the Democratic ticket for vice president in 1952. The nominee for president was Adlai Stevenson. The two ran against Dwight D. Eisenhower and we know who won that race.

Undeterred, the two men ran again for president and vice president in 1956, again losing to Eisenhower.

However, it was after his double defeats and still as a U.S. senator that Estes did his most good for the nation. Among a long list of accomplishments, he co-authored the Kefauver-Harris Act.

That important act brought tough standards to the pharmaceutical industry by requiring that all medicines had to prove their effectiveness and safety before winning Food and Drug Administration approval. They had to list any possible side effects, and had to allow for generic versions to be sold after their initial patent ran out.

We still benefit from that act today!

And the Hartsville connection was more than just speaking to a crowded room of high school students, as another article from the Nashville paper related, “Rep. Estes Kefauver, candidate for the U. S. senate, will spend today in Hartsville with Rom C. Wright, Hartsville businessman and a former roommate of Kefauver’s at the University of Tennessee.”