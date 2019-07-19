Look Back: Fun summer times with moonshine

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In our look at the simple summer pleasures of the past, we must include the joy that many an old fellow had sharing a jar of ‘white lightning’ with his friends.

Of course it may be better known as moonshine, and it was usually found on the fringes of any get-together. At the edge of a political rally, family reunion, school program and even a church revival – there would be a few men passing around a bottle of homemade whiskey.

The art of making whiskey was dear to our Scot-Irish ancestors and was quite legal on the frontier.

In Nashville in 1793 there were only 400 residents and there were far more dogs than people, since every family seemed to own a dozen or more. The only industry in town was the whiskey industry. In that year the town had 61 stills, and one was owned by the town’s only minister.

Now don’t think too bad of those early residents, because whiskey was a valuable commodity! It was used as an antidote for snake bites, to ward off chills, to clean wounds, to break out measles, and rubbed on a person’s stomach to cure cramps. It was also used as the base for all kinds of homemade remedies. So, it wasn’t just for drinking, although there was a little bit of that as well.

In 1809 the state produced 801,254 gallons of whiskey, enough for every man in the state to consume 20 gallons! Most of that production was sold downriver in New Orleans and was a valuable cash product for many farmers.

Its ability to turn corn into a lucrative product led to whiskey being heavily taxed. That is, the government found it was a good way to make money!

That led to people making and selling liquor illegally. That in turn led to “bootlegging”!

The term comes from the small bottles of whiskey that could be slipped into a man’s boot top and hidden.

The hills and hollows of Tennessee were perfect for a man to build and hide a crude moonshine still. It was called moonshine because the work was often done at night in the light of the moon so that the local sheriff couldn’t catch them.

Which leads to a funny story shared with us by Phillip Taylor, whose father, George was our county sheriff – and who was always on the lookout to catch a moonshiner or bootlegger!

This is the event, as Phillip wrote it: “One night in late September or early October, we… George, Annie Lee, Wilson, Mary Jane, Hattie Whitaker, and I… left the jail to go to Goodwill to revival. Wilson was eight, Mary Jane was two and I was four. As we were traveling down Hwy 25, Daddy noticed a car whose rear end was setting extremely low. With a potential bootlegger in sight, he began to attempt to pull the car over.

As we got closer and closer, bedlam broke loose: “Slow down, George!” “the kids,” “Get ‘em, George,” “Get ‘em, Daddy,” “Waaaaa!”

Meanwhile, Daddy tried his best to force the bootleggers off of the road; he tapped the bumper of their car once… twice… with no luck. Then he tried to pass them, but still no luck.

So, he decided to back off and shoot one of their back tires. As Daddy pulled out his pistol, the bedlam increased: “George, no!” “Shoot the left tire, George,” “Get down!” “Get’em, Daddy!” “Shoot ‘em again!” and “Waaaaaa!”

Daddy had rolled down the window and shot three times while hearing all of this and driving on the winding old Highway 25! He gave up on shooting the tires and resumed trying to force them off of the road.

Meanwhile, he got on the radio and got in touch with the Smith County Sheriff and told him that bootleggers were headed his way. Finally, past Riddlleton and Highway 80, they passed a gravel road; Daddy tapped their bumper and spun them into a ditch.

He immediately hopped out of the car with his 38 pistol in hand and ran to the driver’s door, “Boys… y’all alright?”

The family laughs about it now, but it was no doubt scary at the time. And it is humorous that Sheriff Taylor asked about the welfare of the bootleggers before checking on the family!

Moonshine could be pretty stout stuff.

A local moonshiner had his brew described this way, “When you took a snort of his whiskey, you had better be standing on level ground!”

And because drinking led to fist fights, shooting, feuding, car wrecks, domestic violence and more mayhem, it was a substance that needed to be controlled. But it was the whiskey tax that led to bootlegging and passing around a bottle of ‘white mule’ was definitely a summer pleasure.