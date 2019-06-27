Look Back: Granny Jones’ place has gone from residence to restaurant

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In the last few weeks we have visited some nice old homes and buildings that have been restored and turned into businesses. This week, we add another to that list!

The “Granny Jones” home on Broadway is not just any old home – it may be one of the oldest homes in Hartsville!

Now here’s a refresher course in tracking down the history of a property. Before 1870, most of what is now Hartsville was part of Sumner County. Any property records before that year are in the Sumner County Archives.

After 1870 when we became Trousdale County, we started keeping our own records. But in 1904 a fire destroyed all of our courthouse papers. Any deeds written between 1870 and 1904 are gone, leaving a big gap when researching the history of a property.

So with few records to go by, we have to use other sources to do our research. For the “Granny Jones” house we have two sources. One was an older resident who gave the date of 1825 as the date of the home’s construction. The other source referred to the house as being the “oldest home in Hartsville.”

That leaves us to ask, “How old is that?”

We quote from a 1912 article written by Mrs. Moscow Wright, “The oldest house in Hartsville is the log house built by Charles Donoho about the year 1795, which was afterwards removed to North Hartsville, where it is still used as a residence.”

Could the Granny Jones home also be the old home of Charles Donoho? If so, then it may indeed be “the oldest home in Hartsville!”

Major Thomas Donoho received a large land grant for his service in the North Carolina militia during the American Revolution. To our knowledge, Thomas himself never moved here and claimed his land, but his family certainly did. He likely gave or sold the land grant to Charles Donoho, because it is Charles who moved here, built one of our first businesses – a grist mill – and built a log home using stout and long-lasting red cedar logs.

Since a log home is not put together with nails or wooden pegs, but stacked and notched together, it can be dismantled and moved.

If our past historians are correct, about 1825 the Charles Donoho log home was taken apart and moved to north Hartsville. It was covered with weatherboarding, so that if you were to see it today you would not know it was log. But that same home became the home of Granny Jones.

So our next question is, who was Granny Jones?

Granny was actually Ann E. Allen, a daughter of one of Hartsville’s oldest families. She was born in 1832 and died in 1910. Ann married Joseph Addison Jones, who was born in 1822 and died in 1873.

Mr. and Mrs. Jones had eight children: Mittie, Pattie, Seay, Zula, Anna, Vallie, John and Estelle.

After Mrs. Jones’ death, the house passed to her daughter Estelle, who later sold it to Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Parker, Sr. It then passed to the Parkers’ grandchildren, Sissie and Trey, and was later purchased by an investor who sold it to Tully Wilson, who made the home into a restaurant.

While Tully’s was a world-class establishment, it closed after a few years and the house has sat vacant since then.

Which brings us to the next page in our history.

The old house is about to once again become a dining establishment when the “Mexican Grilled Cheese Restaurant” opens up shortly.

Alberto and Ariceli Rodriguez, who were running the La Quesadilla Restaurant on McMurry Blvd. across from the high school, are leasing the home from its present owners.

There is much work that needs to be done since all of the old restaurant equipment had been removed, and the décor has to go from the Mediterranean colors and designs of Tully’s to a Spanish theme. But the old home is already looking better with the landscaping being trimmed and refreshed and with signs of activity.

We can’t begin to imagine how many meals Granny Jones cooked over the years she lived in the house, nor how many meals have been prepared since 1795. I imagine the number is large. But we can be sure that the old house is looking forward to its new role in our county’s history!