Look Back: Hartsville court cases made for interesting reading

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We are looking at some crimes committed in the 1800s by the good folks of Hartsville and Trousdale County by reading old copies of The Tennessean.

While we have had a paper in Hartsville since 1858, we do not have back copies to peruse and study. If you happen to have old Videttes from any year before 1940, please let us borrow them. After 1940, we either have copies or the State Archives does.

In the past, the editor of the local newspaper, which has operated under different names over the years, would send a copy to the editors of The Tennessean, who would read it and, if a story looked interesting enough, write it up for their Nashville readers.

In looking at these old copies of the Nashville paper, one thing comes to mind. The people who bought the paper loved to read about murderers, thieves, moonshine, assaults, knife fights, and mayhem in general.

It is always sad when the only news that comes out of your county is the bad news, but that is sometimes the case.

While reading these old papers, I found that nothing was more interesting than a good trial.

In May 1875, with our county only five years old and with a new jail, the criminal court had met and decided two cases. One was for robbery and the fellow sentenced to the State Penitentiary for three years.

But it was the second case I found more interesting.

The paper stated, “J.M. Curtis, convicted of assault and battery, was fined twenty-five dollars and ordered imprisoned thirty days in County Jail; imprisonment held up until after crop time. That’s considerate.”

And we agree! Letting a fellow get his crop in and his family fed was very considerate. In the meantime he gets to enjoy hearing his wife berate him from morn to night about his predicament.

In January 1886, there must have been snow on the ground because two young men got into a snowball throwing fight. All was fun and laughter until one of them got busted on the nose.

The paper reports what happened next, “Jerry Belt hit Dunn on the nose making him so mad that he ran at him and cut his throat, then stabbed him three times; he then rushed into the house and grabbing up a gallon of whiskey ran out and made his escape safely. When last heard from, the victim was dying.”

Well, nothing like having a little whiskey to keep you warm as you trudge through the snow while being pursued by the sheriff!

Divorce was rare in the 1800s and a divorce case always made for good reading.

In the December 11 issue of The Tennessean from 1888, the Trousdale law docket had a divorce that probably had the galleries full of people wanting to hear it firsthand.

We will leave out the names of the people involved.

It starts, according to the paper, when the husband walks into his house unexpectedly and finds his wife in the arms of another man.

While the paper does not say what the three proceeded to say to each other, it does say that the husband filed for a divorce.

Now, the first twist in the story.

Appearing before Judge Fite, the wife was questioned on the affair and admitted to being unfaithful.

It was, no doubt, a difficult admission to make in front of a crowded courtroom. But the woman preferred to make the truth known rather than lie and let the gossips of the town talk behind her back.

Judge Fite then turned to the angry husband, and we have the second twist in the story.

The paper states, “Judge Fite, however, asked (the husband) if he had ever been engaged in similar criminal proceedings since his marriage to his wife.”

In other words, was he also guilty of being “unfaithful… the very crime he was accusing his wife of.

The husband “admitted that he had.”

The paper continues, “Judge Fite then refused to grant the divorce …(the husband’s) admission was declared to be a barrier to his securing any divorce.”

And, “The case was appealed to the Supreme Court (of Tennessee), which affirmed the decree of Judge Fite in refusing (the husband) a divorce.”

We won’t make any editorial comments of our own except to quote from an elderly relation of ours, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander!”