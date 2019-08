By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We finish this month’s article on recent acquisitions to our Historical Society archives with a newspaper clipping from 1945 and the celebration of women’s suffrage, which will next year have its 100th anniversary.

The faded, yellowing newspaper clipping is an obituary for J.D. McMurry, a local lawyer with family ties that go way back in our local history.

McMurry was a lawyer, as his father before him had been.