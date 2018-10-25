Look Back: Hartsville’s Oldhams were a family of basketball stars

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our featured article this week is about a local family of athletes that was written up in The Tennessean in 1958.

We have spent this month looking at old newspaper clippings from the Nashville newspapers that featured people or events from Trousdale County.

There was a time when everyone read the paper!

Nashville had two daily newspapers. One ran in the morning and the other in the evening. It wasn’t unusual for people to subscribe to both!

Even outside of Nashville, here in Hartsville and other rural communities close to the capital city, people would get either the Nashville Banner or The Tennessean for their news. And that was in addition to our own Hartsville Vidette.

This article was cut out of the paper and kept because it features a family of high school sisters and their brother, who had a lot in common when it came to sports.

Dated Feb. 23, 1958, it reads:

“Hartsville, Tenn. – Alice Oldham, last member of the famous Oldham basketball family, which has contributed more than 3,000 points to the Hartsville Yellow Jackets and Jackettes since 1946, is writing a spectacular finale for the family’s basketball career as she closes her stint in a record-setting season.

Alice broke an individual scoring record here last week with 40 points against Gordonsville. She has a total of more than 300 for the season and is expected to be again one of the leading scorers of the 20th District basketball tournament. The Jackettes rate as dangerous district contenders.

She has been named to the All-District team the past two seasons and is a favorite to repeat the honor again this time. She has also been selected on the All-Cumberland Valley conference team the past two seasons.

The Oldham basketeers are the five children of Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Oldham, Route 2, Hartsville. Their father is a former Yellow Jacket basketball star and played tackle on the 1926 football squad.

Frances, the eldest, now Mrs. Leonard Gregory, editor of the Macon County Times, started the cycle when she made the Yellow Jackets squad in 1946 as a freshman, but didn’t letter until the following year as a sophomore. She was a regular in the following two years, but in her senior year the second of the family, Marjorie, then a freshman, won a starting berth over her elder sister. Marjorie scored more than 300 points in her initial season. Frances was forced to ride the bench most of the year, the only one of the family to occupy that role in the senior year.

Marjorie paced the Yellow Jackets for the next two seasons with a smooth hook shot and scored more than 400 points as a junior, was named most valuable girl of the 20th District in addition to winning the captaincy of the All-Tournament team and the title ‘Most Athletic Girl of Hartsville High School.’ In her senior year, she attended Lafayette high school and teamed with Nera White, now an All-American with the Nashville Business College, to pace the Tigerettes to the 20th District crown, the team’s first district title in history.

That season also, Bill Oldham was ringing the hoops and leading the Yellow Jackets and since the two schools were 15 miles apart their parents solved the problem by attending the home games of the respective schools.

Bill was named captain of the Yellow Jackets in his sophomore year as the third sister, Melba, began her debut by crashing the starting lineup of the Jackettes as a freshman. She remained to star for the next three seasons, graduating last year. Alice in her freshman year, 1954, also made the lineup. That season, three of the family were on the Hartsville high teams – Alice, Melba and Bill.

Bill is now a student at the University of Tennessee and Marjorie and Melba are both married.

Three of the family have captained the Hartsville teams during this period and school records reveal that all have made above average grades and none have ever flunked a subject.”

It is easy to see why this athletic family was written up.

Local teacher and coach Davy Cothron has suggested that we establish a “Trousdale County Sports Hall of Fame.” We agree and encourage him to work on that, and as we can see from this article, Trousdale County will have plenty of athletes to place in such a hall!