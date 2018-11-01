Look Back: How Hartsville came to host annual Tobacco Bowl

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The brisk cool winds of fall are with us and we are starting to think of all the memories we have of autumn weather, from pumpkins to Thanksgiving.

And we recall the exciting playoffs of our favorite football teams.

If you are new to Hartsville and Trousdale County, you may not be aware that at one time, our community hosted the biggest high school football playoff game in the state – the Tobacco Bowl!

Starting in 1954, our little town began a series of annual football playoff games that attracted huge crowds, political bigwigs, celebrities, beauty queens and sportswriters, and also offered a halftime show that was without parallel!

In the 1950s our community was part of the economic boom that followed World War II, as men and women returned home from service and brought with them their experiences and knowledge gained from traveling across the nation and overseas.

Those ideas led to new businesses, community improvements and civic pride across the nation and here!

Then-Hartsville mayor Cecil Harper worked to bring new industry to town. The city and county put in new roads, paved old dirt roads, built bridges, put in a new water system and added sewer lines and a new sewer treatment facility.

The main street of town was full of businesses and we had an active Lions Club, Masonic Lodge, community clubs, church groups and a new group dedicated to promoting our high school football team – the Quarterback Club!

The Quarterback Club benefited from the genius of one man in particular: Chester Davis!

Chester Davis was truly a “one of a kind” fellow.

If you knew him, you know what I am talking about, from his habit of keeping the price tag on the window of his newest automobile to his ability to promote anything, from radio station WJKM (which he owned) to football.

Chester never met a stranger.

My first year in Hartsville, in 1969, I stopped in at Miss Dillehay’s Restaurant for lunch and Chester, whom I had only met once, called me over to his table and asked me to join him. He also paid for my lunch!

And he kept me entertained the whole meal with stories and local news. To Chester, I was already “one of the community.”

Chester rolled up his sleeves and twisted a few arms and persuaded the Quarterback Club to sponsor a high school football playoff game, to be played on our Creekbank football field. The benefit was that the money made would be used to improve our stadium.

Now so I don’t get ahead of myself – things were different in 1954.

There was no TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) and there was only one other high school football playoff game in the state. The field was wide open for Hartsville to create for itself a little cottage industry with an annual high school football playoff game in Middle Tennessee.

We were in a good location, easily accessible on a new highway (State Highway 25), close to major population centers, and in a part of the country that lived and breathed high school football.

In 1954, Chester Davis and the Hartsville Quarterback Club announced the “first annual Tobacco Bowl” and looked for two great Middle Tennessee teams to compete.

In the meantime, preparations had to be made as the field only had bleachers on one side! Parking would also be a problem.

You couldn’t invite a team to play until you saw at the end of the season who had the best record.

But Chester was unstoppable. He thought big and he knew how to bring in a crowd!

In an article written for The Tennessean on Nov. 17, 1954, by Grantland Rice II (son of the famous Grantland Rice) we can see what I am talking about.

“The Hartsville Quarterback Club is sponsoring this event. Both Livingston and Celina are expected to bring their biggest crowds in history while this should be the largest throng to ever see a game in Hartsville.

Impressive pre-game and halftime ceremonies will also be held. One of the highlights will be the appearance of the Tennessee A&I State university band.”

Chester Davis was having a college band march and perform at halftime for a high school football team! It was unheard of, but not for Chester – and there would be more in the years to come!