Look Back: How Trousdale County came to be

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Trousdale County has a long history – but just how long? Well, that’s the subject of this month’s articles.

We won’t get into that argument, but we have read that many years ago, Middle Tennessee was an ocean and that the Smoky Mountains were as high as Mount Everest!

But we’ll keep our history a little more recent.

Hartsville began in the early 1800s, getting a post office in 1807 and being recognized by the State Legislature as “an established town” in 1817.

At that time we were part of Sumner County, created in 1786.

The original Sumner County was quite large and as more settlers arrived on the frontier, it was cut up to create Smith and Wilson counties in 1799 and Macon County in 1842.

When people in Hartsville, which was Sumner County’s second-largest town in the 1850s, wanted to create their own county with Hartsville as the county seat, they faced some problems.

To create a new county would mean cutting off even more of Sumner County, but also taking a little from its other adjoining counties: Macon, Smith and Wilson.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!