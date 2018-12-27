Look Back: Lauderdale’s pursuit of Seminoles cost him his life

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Seminole Indian Wars were not going well for the Americans.

Led by warrior Osceola, the Seminoles holed up deep in the swamps and scrublands of Florida. It was a place no white man wanted to enter.

The Seminoles are not a large tribe – in fact, they are not actually a tribe.

The people are a collection of Creek Indians, Choctaw and other tribes, joined by runaway slaves and a handful of mixed-race men and women with no other place to call home.

Yet led by Osceola, they were a formidable group to be reckoned with.

In this month’s articles, we have met Andrew Jackson, Hartsville native Major William Lauderdale, the warrior Osceola and General Thomas Jesup.

Jesup was struggling to keep the Seminoles from killing American settlers on the Florida frontier.

Maj. William Lauderdale organized a company and traveled to Florida in 1836 at the specific request of Andrew Jackson, then the President. He and Lauderdale were friends and had fought together in the War of 1812 and again in the Creek Indian wars.

In Florida, Lauderdale and his men from Sumner County (Trousdale didn’t exist yet!) rounded up Seminoles for removal to the Indian Territory in Arkansas. It was hot and tiring work, and Lauderdale suffered for it. His health became poor from weeks of marching in the hot, humid climate.

Meanwhile, Osceola and his followers remained free to terrorize the white settlements.

Poor leadership by Territorial Governor Richard Call led Lauderdale and his company to return to Tennessee. They didn’t feel like they had accomplished much.

Once back home in Hartsville, Maj. Lauderdale’s health improved.

But the bloodshed in Florida hadn’t stopped. Thus began the Second Seminole Indian War – and Lauderdale was once again tapped to lead a company to Florida to fight.

In early 1837, Lauderdale raised a company of local men. A total of 532 men sign on with him for a six-month enlistment and will get $5 per month for their service.

Arriving in Florida with the command to hunt and destroy every Seminole camp, village or hut he found, Lauderdale was again faced with hot weather and the unforgiving natural landscape.

He also knew that if only he could find and destroy Osceola, this second war would be over!

Meanwhile, Gen. Jesup had sent out a message to the Indian chief. The message was simple, “Will you meet with me to discuss peace?”

Perhaps the former Billy Powell was himself tired of war; fighting and fleeing before the larger and better-armed Americans. Tired of his family moving deeper and deeper into the swamps to stay alive. He agreed.

In late 1837, Osceola and 72 of his men traveled under a flag of truce to St. Augustine to meet with Gen. Jesup. But it was a trap!

As soon as the doors of St. Augustine’s Fort Peyton closed, Jesup’s men turned their guns on the Seminole warrior and demanded his surrender. He had no choice.

While Jesup initially celebrated his deceit and locked up the infamous warrior and his men, his reputation was ultimately ruined.

They say that “all’s fair in love and war” but the public response to Jesup’s actions didn’t show him any sympathy. While glad to see Osceola in prison, the public also vilified Jesup for his trickery.

Osceola was put in a prison in Charleston, S.C. There, heartbroken at his loss of freedom and separation from his family, he took sick and died in January 1838.

But the Second Seminole Indian War didn’t end so easily.

Maj. William Lauderdale continued to cut a path through the lush and thick jungles of South Florida, seeking hostile Indians.

In March 1838, he believed he had surrounded a Seminole village at Pine Island. Having marched through knee-deep water for miles to reach the secluded island in the swamp, Lauderdale was looking for a victory.

But as his men sprung their attack, they found the village deserted!

The men were wet, tired and suffering from the heat – and Lauderdale was once again suffering from fever.

The Second Seminole Indian War comes to an end, and there was no winner.

Osceola and a few of his warriors were in prison, but there was no treaty. Members of the tribe continued to fight and to live in the depths of the swamps.

Gen. Jesup’s reputation would follow him to his grave.

Osceola, in the years after his death, began to take on the role of a folk hero. He defended his people against the white man’s greed for their land. To this day, he remains a Seminole hero. Statues exist of him, there are towns named for him and roads and highways are named in his honor.

Maj. William Lauderdale never won a battle in Florida or caught sight of the elusive Osceola, but his name too lives on. While in Florida, he oversaw the construction of a fort on the coast. He personally selected the site for its ocean breezes that offered some relief from the oppressive heat. As the officer in charge, the fort took his name. Today, Fort Lauderdale is known both nationally and internationally as a tourist mecca.

The rigors of the engagement, however, were too much for Lauderdale. In poor health, he and his men started back home to their beloved Tennessee. But he died on the way home. He was buried at an American outpost, but with time the grave was lost and forgotten.

There would eventually be a third Seminole Indian War.

Like the first two, thousands of American soldiers fought a few hundred men in the swamps and glades of Florida. Finally, the Americans gave up. They signed a treaty with the few remaining Seminoles allowing them to continue to live peacefully in the swamps and glades of Florida.