Look Back: Maintaining local cemetery is a thankless task

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our look at the old Hartsville Cemetery has taken us from the private burying grounds of the Hart family to the charter of the Hartsville Cemetery in 1881.

The location chosen by the Hart family was beneficial to them as their home was close by. The site was also on the old road that led from town to the river (today’s Taylor Landing) where all the travel and freight for the town of Hartsville passed.

At the crest of a hill, the cemetery enjoyed a look out over the town and pleasant breezes, making it a nice place for people to stop and pay their respects to the dead.

Interestingly enough, the hill was also used by crowds of people to witness the horse races at the old Hart Race Track. Sitting on the top of the hill allowed them to see both the start and the finish of every race.

The Hart private cemetery gradually became the cemetery for the town when the family began letting close friends and relatives also use the location.

Finally, the family turned the property over to a group of local businessmen and in 1881 the cemetery became the public cemetery for the community’s white population.

The county’s black residents would continue to use small family plots until the Hager Cemetery was created around 1920.

Considerable improvements were made to the Hartsville Cemetery in 1911. That is when the impressive iron gate and stone entrance were added.

Then in 1914, the cemetery was turned over to another group and this time the stewards of the cemetery would be all female! That is when “The Woman’s Civic League of Hartsville” drew up a constitution and registered with the state.

We have their original papers and we quote from their document. “Its purpose, First, shall be to make improvements on the Hartsville Cemetery grounds, and such other improvements adjacent thereto as in its judgement may seem proper, and to this end it shall have power to raise funds in any manner it deems most expedient.”

The group of civic-minded ladies didn’t intend to stop there, as the papers go on to state, “It shall further be the purpose of the organization to exercise itself in clearing the town of its rubbish and refuse, to the end that it may be more wholesome and beautiful, and it may adopt any means it deeds expedient to this end.”

Perhaps we could use a “Woman’s Civic League” today!

The group, however, always struggled with finances.

Cemeteries today are required by law to set aside a certain amount of money for “perpetual care.” All the Civic League could do was keep up with the expenses of running the cemetery from year to year.

In 1953, a notice was run in The Vidette by the Civic League, “We are forced to give up the pleasant but thankless job of caring for the Hartsville Cemetery. We have struggled for the past several years with a pitifully small amount of money to keep the cemetery as beautiful as possible, but funds have given out and there are no prospects of any more in sight.”

The Hartsville Kiwanis Club stepped in for the short term until another group could be formed.

That group would struggle along until 1996, when it too announced that it was broke and disbanded.

Faced with the dilemma, then-Hartsville Mayor David Cothron contacted the Historical Society and together they announced a public meeting to try to solve the problem.

At the meeting, a new group was created, and this time the group would start soliciting funds not only for immediate care, but for the long-ignored “perpetual care.”

That group has deposited money into the bank with the goal of using the interest to maintain the old cemetery (which long ago stopped its segregation policies). And, it has been fairly successful, but the current low interest rates have not kept up with inflation and the cemetery is constantly pressed to pay for the lawn mowing and maintenance.

The group of local businessmen and women and concerned citizens is seeking volunteers for a “cemetery cleanup day” in the fall to remove overgrown shrubs and trim trees. They are also looking at possible fundraisers to bring their perpetual fund deposits up to a level to keep the cemetery maintained.

We wish them well and we too will be helping with the cleanup. But we also know that this lovely old cemetery has been here for over 200 years, and we trust that the citizens of Hartsville will once again work together see that it is around for another 200 or more!