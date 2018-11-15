Look Back: More on history of the Tobacco Bowl

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

From 1954 to the present, Hartsville has sponsored a football event under the name of “Tobacco Bowl.” Its history is as unique as its name!

In 1954, a group of businessmen, parents and school officials got together and began an organization to encourage our local high school football team. The group took the name of “Quarterback Club.”

Many schools today have similar organizations, but we were one of the first in the state.

The group benefitted from the dynamic duo of businessman Chester Davis and politician Gene McIlwain. The two men took the suggestion of the new group to sponsor a high school football playoff game.

At the time, there were only two such games in the state.

One was the Butter Bowl out of Pulaski.

The other, better known and out of Nashville, was the Clinic Bowl.

The first Clinic Bowl was played in Nashville in 1947 and was sponsored by the American Legion. Its goal was to raise money for a children’s mental health clinic. It was a one-time event. Then in 1950, the Junior Chamber of Commerce of Nashville used the name for a playoff game between two Nashville high school teams. The money raised was given to the physical therapy clinic at Vanderbilt Hospital.

This became an annual event.

By 1956 the game would put the best Nashville team against the best Midstate team.

Then in 1969, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association began to divide the state high school football teams into divisions. That led to the TSSAA taking over the Clinic Bowl and letting it be a true statewide playoff series of games.

But all of that was yet to take place in 1954.

In 1954, Hartsville invited two Midstate high school football teams to town for the first Tobacco Bowl.

Now about that name!

For those who don’t know, Hartsville has a long history with tobacco and has always had one of the largest tobacco markets in the state. From the early days of tobacco warehousing and sales, Hartsville was a major player.

Not only did local farmers grow tobacco and local boys build muscles working in tobacco, but several local businessmen became millionaires from the tobacco warehouse business.

At one time, Trousdale County had more millionaires per capita than any other county in the state. Per capita means based on the size of our population.

Now back to the story.

With little competition and no official oversight, the Quarterback Club was free to invite anyone it wanted to this new bowl game and to make money off the enterprise.

That first 1954 Tobacco Bowl attracted a crowd of 2,500. That was more than our bleachers could hold – a lot of people stood on the sidelines!

Besides the interest created by having two of the best teams in the Midstate play, Chester Davis and Gene McIlwain had a halftime program that was unparalleled across the state.

They paid the Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial State University (now called Tennessee State University) to bring its famous marching band to play.

The band was a show in itself.

With their elaborate uniforms and a style of marching that was known for its high stepping, the marching band knew how to put on a show.

The university would send the band to other venues as well.

In an article about the 1955 Tobacco Bowl, a Nashville sportswriter noted, “Tennessee State University’s marching band presented the same halftime program which they gave at the Rams-Bears professional football game in Chicago on November 13.”

The game’s popularity spread.

In the 1957 Tobacco Bowl, Madison High School brought 11 busloads of fans to the game, plus those that drove in their own cars!

In an interview for The Tennessean, Chester Davis told the reporter that he now had schools calling him and wanting to play in the Tobacco Bowl!

And this was just the beginning!