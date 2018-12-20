Look Back: More on Lauderdale’s pursuit of warrior chief Osceola

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our subject this month is the conflict between the Seminole Indians of Florida and Hartsville’s Major William Lauderdale, including one Seminole in particular – Osceola!

Both men were destined to leave their mark on history.

Lauderdale moved to Hartsville from Virginia as a child. His parents were prosperous and had large land holdings. As a young man, William was active in the local militia, similar to our present day National Guard.

As a member of the militia, William fought the Creek Indians under the command of Andrew Jackson. He also fought with Jackson in the Battle of New Orleans.

The two men became close friends.

When Hartsville threw a party in Jackson’s honor in 1828, it was William who rode his horse to the Hermitage to hand deliver the invitation to Jackson!

Osceola was a man with mixed heritage. He was part Creek Indian, part African American, and part Scot-Irish. Lauderdale was also Scot-Irish!

The Americans waged three separate wars against the Seminole Indians to see who would lay claim to the grasslands of Florida.

In the first war, a young Billy Powell witnessed the deaths of his family at the hands of the Americans and swore revenge. He also changed his name to Osceola.

The first Seminole Indian War ended in 1818 when tribal members agreed to a ceasefire and to move to the Indian Territories beyond the Mississippi River.

But not all of the Seminole were rounded up and sent packing. Many fled with their families to the swamps. One of those men was Osceola. It was only a matter of time before the renegades once again came in contact with the white men who were ever hungry for land. And once again, Osceola led his warriors against the encroaching whites.

That led to the Second Seminole Indian War in 1836.

Now we meet another important player in our drama.

He is Major General Thomas Jesup. In defending the people of Florida, he asked Jackson for advice on how to fight the resurgent Seminoles.

Jackson is said to have replied, “I know of but one man that I think can raise a battalion, and who can and will beat the whole Indian force in Florida.”

That man was William Lauderdale.

By this time, Lauderdale was enjoying life as a successful farmer. He had married and had a family. In 1820, he had married Polly Hart, daughter of Hartsville founder James Hart. Together, the couple had three children.

In 1828, Polly died and William married widow Helen Goodall. They combined families, William with his three children, and Helen with one. They would also have four children together.

In 1837, Lauderdale was in Florida.

His orders were “to hunt and kill” the much-feared Seminole warrior, Osceola.

There are no roads into the Seminole territory, so Lauderdale blazed his way across the Florida scrub.

As he sought his quarry, Osceola and his small band were brutal. It is recorded that they destroyed every white man’s home in what is now Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. Needless to say, any white man, woman or child who had the misfortune to be at home when the Seminoles appeared paid for their transgression with blood.

Lauderdale struggled to make his way, every step a struggle against tough brambles and sharp-leaved shrubs and palms. His men wore wool uniforms and they suffered from the heat.

The mosquitoes were thick and as bloodthirsty as the hostile natives.

The land was swampy and the soldiers waded knee deep in the snake-infested water.

But our story now takes a twist. It is now a story of two forts.

One will be the fort that Lauderdale will construct on the coast of Florida. The other is Fort Peyton, in the town of St. Augustine.

In October 1837, Gen. Jesup lured Osceola and 72 of his men to the fort with the promise of working out a peace between the Seminoles and the white man. Having fought for almost 20 years, the warrior Osceola seriously considered the request. Could he have peace with the white man and keep his home? Or was this just a trick by the Americans to lure him out of the swamps?