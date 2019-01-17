Look Back: More tales from Miss Ruby’s bank

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week we continue our look at one of Trousdale County’s special people from our past. In our last article, we met Ruby Burford Thompson.

“Miss Ruby,” as most people knew her, went to work at the old Bank of Hartsville right out of high school. Although she had entertained thoughts of going to college, she found that she rather enjoyed doing bank work, working with numbers and meeting the customers who came into the bank to do business.

One factor in her favor was her handwriting. She had excellent handwriting, and this was back before any type of machine could be used that would print out numbers or make copies. Every day accounts were entered into a ledger, and at the day’s end long lists of numbers were added and totals entered into more ledgers. If someone couldn’t read your writing, the bank could make mistakes – costing someone lots of money!

But Miss Ruby had a neat and legible handwriting!

From her youth, Ruby was a hard worker and quick learner.

Her father built their home in Hartsville. He was in the construction business. When he built their home, he didn’t add a garage since cars were still a novelty. But when he did get an automobile, he just parked it in the barn behind the house.

Ruby learned to drive by parking the car in the barn for her father – when she was eight years old!

In the bank, she progressed up the ladder and eventually became the president – quite an accomplishment for a lady. But she was following in the footsteps of Miss Mayne Hammoch, who was the president before her.

Even so, she was one of very few women who held such responsible positions in the nation!

Being bank president had its rewards.

Every year she could attend banking conventions and get to meet with other banking officials and their wives.

At one time, the Bank of Hartsville did business with the large bank owned by Jake Butcher. Jake was very successful and went into politics, and ran for governor of Tennessee. He later went to prison for bank irregularities, but that is another story.

However, before the arrest and trial Jake would give nice trips to people he did business with – and that included the Bank of Hartsville.

Ruby would go on these trips and usually took bank employee Marie Wilburn with her, as her husband Buford, who also worked at the bank, would stay behind in charge of things.

Marie was quite a character and could tell a joke as well as the next fellow, and sometimes jokes that were adult in nature.

Another attendee to these trips was the country music comedian Minnie Pearl and her husband, Henry Cannon. Henry was in the financial business.

Ruby told me, when I interviewed her, that Minnie wasn’t as much fun to be around as Henry, who would laugh big at one of Marie Wilburn’s off-color jokes. When Henry Cannon saw Marie walking across the hotel lobby at a bank meeting, his face would turn red and he would say, “Now, Marie, don’t you embarrass me!”

When she started with the Bank of Hartsville, the bank was in its old location at the corner of Broadway and Main Street in downtown Hartsville. The beautiful old brick building is still standing.

The furnace for the bank was in the cellar, and Ruby told a funny story concerning that cellar.

One customer of the bank was a local doctor who had a fondness for the bottle. He was known to get tipsy.

The janitor for the bank had been working on the furnace and then climbed the steep stairs to the cellar to get something, leaving the trap door to the cellar open.

The doctor entered the bank at the back door and started walking down the narrow hallway to the front of the bank and the cashier’s counter. He didn’t see the open cellar door and fell headfirst down the steps into the cellar.

The others in the bank all heard the crash and crunch of the good doctor falling and feared for his life. But before they could rush to his assistance, they heard him sputtering and cussing and climbing up the wooden stairs.

He then dusted himself off and continued down the hallway as if nothing had happened!

Miss Ruby had more stories, and made me promise not to tell some of them until she was “long gone.”

Miss Ruby passed away a few years ago, but those of us who knew her were blessed by her acquaintance and carry her memory with us. She was as much a part of old Hartsville as anyone and made her mark in town, at her church, and in the banking business.