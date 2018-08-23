Look Back: N.W. McConnell went from Hartsville to noted Western judge

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our visits with elected officials continues this week with Mr. Newton Winston McConnell, who was not only a local politician, but who went on to hold an illustrious position in Montana!

N.W. McConnell began his association with Hartsville when he took the job as principal of the Hartsville Female Institute. This was right before the Civil War. When the war broke out, like so many men of the time he left his job and joined the Confederate Army, serving as a scout.

After the end of hostilities, he returned to his position at the Female Institute, but also began to study law. By July 1867, McConnell was practicing law in partnership with Hartsville lawyer William Barksdale.

He was quite fond of Hartsville.

In his autobiography, McConnell wrote, “The people of the Cumberland Valley, including the town of Hartsville, constitute as fine a population as there is upon the earth. They were noted for their hospitality, and upright, moral conduct.”

By 1887, lawyer McConnell had served in the Tennessee State Senate for one term and had advanced to being a judge and that is where he really made a mark. But not everyone was happy with that mark!

Since the 1830s there had been a nationwide movement to prohibit the sale of alcohol. The movement would eventually bring about the 18th Amendment and Prohibition – and that in turn would be struck down by the 21st Amendment. But before all of that happened, state organizations found ways to cut down on the sale of liquor.

In our state of Tennessee, one way to do that was to talk the state legislature into passing the “four mile” rule!

The law prohibited the sale of alcohol “within four miles of a chartered rural school.”

Large cities like Nashville weren’t affected. But in counties like Trousdale that put alcohol out of bounds, as every community had a school.

It also put an end to small-town saloons – and Hartsville had several of those before the law took effect!

N.W. McConnell was an ardent prohibitionist and proud of it!

In an article from the Milan, Tennessee, newspaper, Judge McConnell wrote:

“I was judge of this the fifth circuit in Tennessee for nearly twelve years, my term of office expiring last September. The circuit was full of saloons and crime abounded for several years, but under the operation of the four mile law, I finally closed nearly all of them. The effect was magical. Drunkenness almost disappeared and crime decreased at least two-thirds. There is not a single habitual drunkard now in my county and has not been for several years. There has not been a saloon in it for a long time, and two or three days is all that is necessary to try the whole civil and criminal docket of the circuit court.”

Beside religious objections to alcohol, crime associated with saloons and beer joints and people with too much alcohol in their systems would keep many small counties “dry” for much of the 1900s!

Yet Judge McConnell’s expertise at the bench led to his being noticed by more than the people of the Fifth Circuit.

In 1887, he was named United States Judge for Montana Territory. McConnell was to be the chief judge for the whole territory. This was a prestigious position. He would have about the same power as a governor, as this was before Montana became a state.

McConnell took a train from Hartsville to Washington to meet personally with the President of the United States, Grover Cleveland, to interview for the job.

Of the meeting, he wrote, “I was very much struck with the simplicity of the manners of the President. He looked, just what he was, a large, broad-minded, plain, old-fashioned Democrat. He already ranks as one of our great presidents.”

Note that most historians would disagree on Cleveland’s legacy, but Judge McConnell moved his large family from their home in Hartsville to the wilds of the American West. They settled in Helena, Territory of Montana, where he served with distinction, and where his descendants continue to live today.