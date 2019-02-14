Look Back: Nathaniel Owens blazed trail of success

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We have written about two of our local high school football players in the last two months – and we are not finished with football yet!

Our articles in January and February have been about local men and women who made a name for themselves here in their hometown and then went on to seek bigger horizons.

The sport of football is not unique for players who have the spirit and drive to pursue other careers, but anyone who can survive rigorous practices just to make a team where they then get to run into other fellows at 40 miles an hour, must have the same ability to excel in other fields (no pun intended).

Nathaniel Davis Owens is one of those driven individuals, but he first had to overcome some obstacles to success. Nathaniel was born black at a time when African-Americans didn’t have the same opportunities as their white neighbors.

Our future football standout would attend a school for only African-Americans, the old Ward School, and would have to sit in the balcony at the local movie theatre and drink from a separate fountain at the courthouse. That was the way things were.

Fortunately he knew the value of a good education because his father, Davis Owens, was a teacher and assistant coach at Ward School!

His mother, Mamie Owens, had her own business – a beauty shop.

When young Nathaniel was high school age, things were changing across our country and segregation was recognized as constitutionally wrong. The opportunity to attend the former all-white school in town suddenly opened up and Nathaniel seized that opportunity.

And while his academic accomplishments were considerable, he also took the leap to play on the Trousdale County High School football team – the first African-American to ever play football for the school!

It must have been intimidating for him to suddenly find himself in the locker room surrounded by people of another color, but they quickly accepted him. And the acceptance and encouragement of then-coach Jim Satterfield sealed the deal.

Nathaniel played for the Yellow Jackets and excelled.

All across the South color barriers were falling and after being at the top of his graduating class at TCHS, Nathaniel entered the University of the South at Sewanee.

There he became their first African-American varsity athlete and four years later, the first African-American to graduate from the prestigious institute.

But he didn’t just graduate. Nathaniel broke other records.

The website for the university posts this about Nathaniel Davis Owens, “The four-year letterman in football was team captain and two-time All-CAC. Owens led Sewanee in rushing in 1967, 68, and 69. He also led the team in scoring and rushing touchdowns in ’69. Owens also lettered in wrestling and was the CAC champion in 1968 at 191 pounds.”

Now with outstanding grades and a stellar college football record, the world came calling to Nathaniel.

He was offered a change to play professional football. The Cincinnati Bengals offered Nathaniel a contract.

But Nathaniel had higher aspirations.

Admitting that at one time he considered going into medicine, he instead decided to pursue a legal career.

He left Sewanee to attend Emory University in Atlanta and study law.

There he specialized in criminal law and worked summers as a legal clerk, a private investigator, a legal aid advisor, an assistant defense counselor and an educational research consultant.

An article in The Vidette in 1976 reported that Nathaniel also served time as an adjutant in personnel and office administration in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort McClellan. He was also married and had started a family.

But there were still firsts to accomplish.

In that same year, 1976, Nathaniel was hired as a District Attorney for Calhoun County, Alabama.

Not only was he the first African-American to have the job, but he was also the youngest man ever hired for the job.

Owens was interviewed after taking the position and told the reporter that he had considered going into private practice, but “…there was a shortage of black attorneys…” in the district attorney’s office and he saw the need.

“But, I don’t want to be a black D.A.” he said. “I want to be a D.A. who happens to be black.”

Of course, the years have proven Nathaniel as capable on the bench as he was on the football field. And Trousdale County is justifiably proud of him and his accomplishments.