Look Back: ‘Peck’ Owen once outran his own pants!

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week we look at another one of our local “characters” – people who through their unique personality or accomplishments have made a mark on the world. And this week we look at another football player, although he went on to make an even bigger name for himself in the world of finance.

Ralph Owen was from the same Owen family that owned the old Owen Tobacco Company. The company built a large factory for making twist tobacco and was one of Hartsville’s biggest industries for many years. It later moved to Gallatin and is still in business.

Growing up, young Ralph took the nickname “Peck” and friends and family all called him that rather than using his given name.

Peck Owen played on the famous 1922 football team for Hartsville when we won the Middle Tennessee High School football title. This was before schools were ranked into divisions and before there was a statewide title.

Bill White was in his very first year as a teacher when he coached the winning 1922 team. He was interviewed in 1951 by Nashville newspaperman Red O’Donnell, and he was asked to recall his most exciting football memory.

Without hesitation, White told of the game between Hartsville and Gallatin Polytechnic Institute for the title. He told O’Donnell that before the boys hit the fieldhouse to dress for the game, he saw Peck Owen with his hat upturned going from player to player. It looked like the hat was full of money.

The coach didn’t approve of betting on games, and approached Peck and demanded an explanation. Peck acknowledged that they were all chipping in to bet on their win. White scolded the young man, but let it go, proud of their sense of “thinking they were going to win.”

But it turned out to be a tough game, and late in the fourth quarter the score was 7-6 with Gallatin ahead. Peck would help Hartsville make a winning touchdown in an unconventional way.

White described it like this, “With the ball near midfield, our team took a deep punt formation… Peck Owen was in the weak side back spot.”

The ball was first tossed to Julius and then…

“Julius Herod faked a punt, Owen faked a block… and then drifted out another two or three yards. He came back to a position deeper than Herod’s.

“Julius tossed a lateral to Owen who wound up and threw a long forward to Jack Parkhurst who had crossed behind his line and gone deep down the field… Parkhurst took the pass on the run and scored. We walked out of that game with a 13-7 victory and a title: Middle Tennessee champs.

“The confidence with which my first team pulled off that triple pass remains my greatest sports thrill.”

Peck Owen would go on to attend Vanderbilt University and to play on its football team, where he once again made an impression on the coach, the other players, the sports announcers and everyone in the stadium.

It was 1927 and a fine Vandy team was playing Maryland.

Vanderbilt was a football powerhouse at that time and they were expected to win this game.

In the game, Peck Owen gets the ball and heads towards the goalpost.

But two Maryland players are right behind him.

One of them leans forward and makes a grab at the fleet-footed Hartsville boy. He can’t grab Owen, but he does manage to grab the back of Owen’s football britches.

Not aware of the grab and intent on his running, Owen literally ran out of his britches as the Maryland player held on and the back of the pants ripped apart.

According to the newspapers of the day, “The first striptease in the history of Dudley stadium was in the making.”

Owen felt a cold wind on his backside and heard the crowd let out a roar and a hearty laugh and realized his predicament. To prevent any further embarrassment, he threw himself facedown onto the field.

His teammates formed a barrier around him as a new set of pants were retrieved from the fieldhouse and he pulled them on.

On the next play, he completed his run and scored.

For the remainder of his years as a player, he had a new nickname, “Pants Owen.”

After college Ralph Owen excelled in the financial world and was able to, at his death, endow the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University with many millions of dollars. The school is recognized as one of the best schools in the nation and it owes its existence to a local boy with a knack for football!