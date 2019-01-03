Look Back: Phil Dickens, the ‘Hartsville Hurricane’

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Hartsville and Trousdale County have been blessed with a population that is, as the old saying goes, “the salt of the earth.”

Over the years, some of those good ole’ down-to-earth people have exhibited just a little bit of extra character that has made them stand out above the crowd.

In the following weeks, we will be meeting some of those multi-talented folks who make us proud to claim them as one of our own!

If you were to create a Trousdale County Sports Hall of Fame you would have to put this fellow at the top of the list, the late Phil Dickens!

For those of you who don’t recognize the name, Phil was not only an outstanding high school and college athlete, but went on to coach at a major university and continue his legacy.

Phillip Dickens was born in June of 1914.

From the start, young Phil was blessed with that natural ability that is the hallmark of a great athlete.

He was outstanding in football, basketball and baseball, but it was in football where he broke records.

We quote from a 1931 article in The Tennessean: “Trousdale County had one of the most successful football seasons in history. The team was under the direction of Eugene McIlwain… the team won eight out of nine… they amassed the huge amount of 364 points while opponents were able to score only 79 points.

“Philip Dickens, great running back, one of the state’s leading scorers, scoring 32 touchdowns and adding seventeen converts for a total of 202 points. In one game this season Dickens scored thirteen touchdowns. He was a triple threat man and the type of player that would make any team in the state.”

The game where Dickens scored 13 touchdowns was against Westmoreland and the final score was 126-0. Not mentioned in the article is that one reason Phil scored so many points is that the team was so small that there were no players to take his place and let him rest – as if he needed to!

Young Phil was so talented that even back in 1933, there were college scouts knocking at his door.

This story appeared in a 1941 newspaper article, “When Phil was the “Hartsville High Hurricane” Josh Cody was coaching the Vanderbilt line and beating the line for talent… Cody made several trips to Dickens’ home attempting to lure him to Vandy… Josh heard that Dickens, who was also a good baseball player, needed a pair of baseball shoes and expressed him a pair… Dickens returned (them) with a note of thanks which read: “Sorry, Mr. Cody, but Major Neyland has already sent me a pair of football shoes and I’m using them to play baseball in…”

Phil did indeed end up playing for Neyland and the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. It was while he was playing for UT that his mother saw him play football for the first time! It seems that she was afraid that he would get injured playing the rough-and-tumble game and had always avoided going to his high school games. But in 1934, Mrs. Dickens and her husband drove to Knoxville to witness him play against LSU.

That same year Phil, while only a sophomore and listed as a substitute on the team roster, played against Vanderbilt and played well.

According to an article written by sports writer Blinkey Horn, “Phantom Phil in 14 tries whizzed 92 yards. Vandy’s total running yardage (for the whole game) was only 44 yards… Vandy had barbed wire to control the crowd but they had nothing to control Phil Dickens. The barbed wire was in the wrong place.”

After his outstanding college record for the University of Tennessee, Phil Dickens started off his adult years as an assistant coach at UT-Martin, North Carolina State and Mississippi State, was the head coach at Wofford College, was the head coach at the University of Wyoming, and became the head coach of the University of Indiana’s Hoosiers. He won awards and titles for his teams along the way.

He ended his career as the manager of Indiana’s off-campus physical facilities.

Phil Dickens died in 1983.

You know a player is great when they have a nickname like, the “Hartsville High Hurricane” or “Phantom Phil”, but to the local crowd, he was always just Phil. A good ole’ boy who grew up wading in the water of Goose Creek, playing in the streets, and teasing the other kids like they teased him. Yep, a fine example of the kind of people raised in Trousdale County!