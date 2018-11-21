Look Back: Quarterback Club built Tobacco Bowl into success

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Hartsville’s Tobacco Bowl pitted two outstanding Tennessee high school football teams against each other for a coveted trophy. And while the two teams tended to be from the Midstate, teams from as far away as Dayton and Jackson would take part. Even Hartsville’s own Yellow Jackets would be invited to play!

To recap, in 1954 concerned citizens formed the Hartsville Quarterback Club to promote our local high school football team. The first president was local businessman and state representative Gene McIlwain. He would be re-elected to that position many times!

Acting on a suggestion, club member Chester Davis proposed to the group that they sponsor a bowl game between two Midstate teams. The bowl game would be a type of fundraiser and the proceeds from the game could be used to improve our local Creekbank football field. Davis was a natural promoter and would later start our town’s first radio station.

One story told on Davis is that when he came by your business to sell air time on WJKM, he didn’t ask, “Do you want to buy an ad this week?” Rather, he bluntly stated, “How much air time do you want to buy this week?” It worked!

With McIlwain and Davis, the game was on and on big time.

The two men knew how to attract a crowd. They regularly invited celebrities, politicians, beauty queens and dignitaries to sit on the sidelines for the show. But their stroke of genius was to invite the marching band from Tennessee State University in Nashville to perform for the halftime show!

In 1961, when Lebanon played Sparta, 8,000 people attended. That was more than the population of Trousdale County!

In the early days of the Tobacco Bowl it was easy to attract a crowd.

Prior to 1954 there were only two other bowl games in the state. One was the Butter Bowl in Pulaski, and the other was the Clinic Bowl in Nashville.

While bowl games and playoff games are similar, there is a difference. A playoff implies a coordinated effort to create a list of participating teams and systematically match them up until one winner emerges. A bowl game simply puts up two outstanding teams for the public to watch.

Because the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association didn’t start its playoff series of games until the 1970s, the Tobacco Bowl was known to pit the two best teams in Middle Tennessee against each other. There was no real competition for the distinction of winning the Tobacco Bowl game trophy.

So who were the members of the Quarterback Club?

Well, just about anybody who was anybody in Hartsville in 1954 belonged.

In an article in The Hartsville Vidette from 1954, Davis, who was chairman of the membership committee, reported that his goal was to have 200 men in the group. To join cost only $5.

The article listed the most recent men to join and to read the list is to read a “who’s who” of our county. “S.B. Cornwell, Ray Foley, Raymond Smith, B.K. Gregory, J.W. Gregory, George Holder, Dewey Martin, G.W. Oldham, T.B. Stubblefield, George Terry, E.D. Freedle, Corky Reese, Red Dickens, Dick Purnell, Neal Merryman, J.C. Riggins, Jack Cunningham, Wayne C. Cook, Eddie Harris, G.D. Harris, Douglas Wright, M.L. Cowan, Charlie Payne, Lewis Brooks, Merritt Stanford, Deryus Gregory, Billy Keene, Tony Mazzeo, George McKelvey, Overton Williams, Frankie Oldham, Thomas Linville, Cherry Woodmore and Charlie Riadon.”

These were just the new members for that month!

Evidently, at that day and time, it never occurred to anyone to ask the men’s wives to join.

The men put their best efforts into the group. The article reported that they volunteered to provide transportation to players of the Hartsville team who wanted to stay after school for practice but had no way to get home.

Note that this was during segregation and our African-American community would be left out until 1964, when our schools were integrated and we had black members of the Quarterback Club as well as black players on the local team.

And just as Chester promised, the profits from the games were used to improve the field. New bleachers, a field house, a press box, an electric scoreboard, ticket booths were added. Hartsville soon had one of the best high school football fields in the state, and the best for a town our size!