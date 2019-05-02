Look Back: Sheriffs’ families used to live in county jail

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The present Trousdale County jail was built in the 1950s. Before that, the county jail was on “jail hill” or the hill above the post office on the old road out of town.

Before 1870, when we became a county, Hartsville didn’t have a jail. We had a local justice of the peace, but he had to take people into Gallatin to place them in jail. That changed when we became a constitutional county in 1870.

As a county, our first building project was a courthouse and that wasn’t competed until 1877. After that we built our first jail. We have no records of what our first sheriff did until one could get built. Perhaps he handcuffed them to the closest tree until he could carry them to another county for holding.

Our first jail was an impressive brick structure, three stories tall!

The first floor was built into the side of the hill, so that from the front, it appeared to have only two stories.

We don’t have any photos of the first jail, except for a few closeups of the porch or side and a few photos from far away that merely show the jail in the background. So if anyone reading this article has one, please let us know!

However, we do have an idea of what it was like on the inside because we have interviewed the daughters of Sheriff Lawrence Turner.

Lawrence Turner was the sheriff from 1950 to 1952.

He is not to be confused with his brother, Rex Turner, who was the sheriff from 1970 to 1974.

Lawrence was the next to the last sheriff to live in the old jail. Yes, you heard me right. In the not-so-distant past, the county sheriff lived in the jail!

The sheriff and his family would move into the jail, hang their clothes in the closets and live there.

The thinking was that if the sheriff lived at the jail, then there was always someone there, any time of day or night, to keep an eye on things and save money from hiring a night-shift jailor.

Lawrence’s daughters, Linda and Shirley, recall living there.

Linda was just eight and Shirley had just finished high school and was starting nursing school in Nashville, but they recall a lot of details about their father’s job.

And their mother’s job too – she had to cook and clean both the house and the jail!

Shirley recalled that her mother, Katherine, had a woman come in every day and help.

Linda remembers that the lowest floor of the jail was where the jail cells were. You could enter that floor from the outside so that the family didn’t have to see people being hauled into the jail, but they sometimes heard the commotion they made.

The second floor held the living quarters and the kitchen. You could also reach the jail cells by going down a flight of stairs by the kitchen. That was how her mother got food down to the prisoners.

Linda said that her and her sister’s bedroom was on the third floor.

There was also a porch on the street level.

Linda said she could sit on the porch and watch her father or his deputies, Smoothie Oldham and Claude Kerr, take people in.

There were regulars, both girls admitted.

It seems like some people got drunk or rowdy every weekend and ended up in jail.

Linda thinks they just wanted a place to stay and sleep off their drunk and also get a good home-cooked meal from her mom.

Linda recalled two frequent guests that she would visit and were like her “playmates.” I won’t give their names, but she said they would visit with her and let her play school or some other childhood game – not that they had anything else to do!

Shirley had a boyfriend visit one evening and he saw that Sheriff Turner had placed his handcuffs on the fireplace mantel. He would also leave his gun there every night when he went to bed. But in this case, he was out of town and had his gun with him.

Curiosity being what it is, the handcuffs were too tempting and the boyfriend tried them on for size, only then realizing that the key to the handcuffs was nowhere to be found.

Everything worked out when the sheriff returned home.

Lawrence didn’t have any great bank robberies or murders to contend with, but his wife did find the job demanding as either she or her husband had to be there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

So after his two-year term was up, Lawrence returned to his previous means of employment in farming.

Shirley said that her dad liked to buy farms, make some improvements, run some cattle and then sell and buy another. In fact, Lawrence and Katherine’s last farm is still in the family.

Both girls had pleasant memories of their time “in jail,” but times are different now and neither one would want to take on that job today!