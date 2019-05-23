Look Back: Sheriffs once flipped coin to claim a dead body

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

In our article last week, we repeated a story about former Trousdale County Sheriff Charles Robinson. The story was originally told to us by Wilson County Sheriff Terry Ashe, who had that job while Charles was our sheriff.

But the story we had last week wasn’t the only story that Ashe shared with the Historical Society when he spoke to us a few years ago. And, his second story included a dead man and the tossing of a coin!

As Ashe related his tale, the incident took place late at night when mayhem most seems to run rampant. In this case, a person had crossed the Hunter’s Point bridge on Highway 231 as it crosses from Trousdale County into Wilson County.

As they drove over the bridge, the person saw a car sitting empty in the middle of the roadway and a pair of shoes by the bridge railing – the signs of a possible suicide.

They had contacted the Highway Patrol, which had in turn contacted both Sheriff Ashe and Sheriff Robinson as the bridge sat between the two counties.

According to Ashe, he and Robinson arrived about the same time and they met at the middle of the bridge, lights flashing.

The two men examined the scene.

A look over the railing of the bridge revealed nothing. If someone had jumped, they had disappeared beneath the dark waters of the Cumberland River. The surface of the river was quiet, as if keeping its sad secret.

A look at the pair of shoes revealed a folded piece of paper. A closer look showed it to be a suicide note.

Now Sheriff Ashe made the comment to our group that the paperwork for a “jumper” was a hassle and he didn’t want to have to fool with it then or in the morning either.

So he turned to Sheriff Robinson and told him that he would have to write up the report.

Charles looked at Ashe and said, “Why me?”

Ashe smiled big and said, “Follow me!”

He then led Charles to the end of the bridge and pointed to the big sign that said, “Welcome to Trousdale County.”

Charles looked at the sign, pursed his lips as if thinking, then said to Terry Ashe, “Now, you follow me!”

Robinson then took Ashe to the other end of the bridge and pointed to an equally big sign. Only this one said, “Welcome to Wilson County.”

Meanwhile the occasional car or big rig would cross the bridge and stare at the two sheriffs strolling from one end of the bridge to the other.

They walked back to the center of the bridge where each one tried to convince the other to take the case and the paperwork that went with it.

Then Ashe came up with a possible solution.

“Let’s flip a coin,” he told Robinson, and added, “You call!”

Sheriff Robinson agreed and Sheriff Ashe flipped a coin.

The coin fell to the surface of the bridge, then bounced and landed on its edge – leaning on the curb of the bridge!

Now both men were laughing at their predicament.

Again Ashe offered a solution and it wasn’t another coin toss.

“Tell you what, Charles. Let’s both do a preliminary report tonight, but we’ll wait and let the body decide who gets to handle the final paperwork. Whatever side of the river the body washes up on, they have to do the paperwork!”

Charles gave a big smile and said, “Deal!”

Now according to Sheriff Ashe, all they had to do was wait.

The next morning the rescue squads from both counties searched for the body, but to no avail. Two days passed – no body. Three days passed – no body. Four days passed – no body.

Twelve days later, Sheriff Ashe got a phone call from the sheriff of Sumner County, “Terry, we’ve got a body to wash up on the banks of the Cumberland… must have come from up river…”

But Sheriff Ashe just sat there and listened with a big smile on his face and thought to himself, “We have a winner!”

After passing off the paperwork to the Sumner County Sheriff, Ashe called Robinson and they both laughed at their “solution.”

Sheriff Terry Ashe went on to say that he and Sheriff Robinson had a great working relationship and that Trousdale County had been fortunate to have Charles Robinson for a sheriff. We can agree. He was a fine man and served our county well for 22 years.