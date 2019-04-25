Look Back: ‘Singing sheriff’ also had soft spot for Trousdale’s veterans

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our look at former sheriffs this week takes us to our “singing sheriff,” the late Tommy Jones!

T.A. “Tommy” Jones was from Macon County, but we won’t let that get in the way. If ever a man loved Trousdale County and its people, it was Tommy.

He always had a smile, a joke to tell and would whistle or sing whether he was working, wasting time, arresting a man, or wanted to entertain you. Music had been in his bones since he was a child.

Since I knew Tommy personally, not in his professional life, mind you, but as a neighbor and friend, I can say a lot about him. However, he obliged me one time by writing down some of his personal history so I could file it away in our county archives – and in case I ever did a series of articles on sheriffs.

He was born in 1917 and he wrote that he had been “singing all my life.”

His mother had an organ and she would play it for her children.

When he was about 16 or 17 he bought a guitar from Montgomery Ward, a catalogue sales company similar to Sears. His brother got a mandolin and the two of them would practice day and night, when they weren’t working on the farm with their father.

He had a cousin who played the guitar and as it turned out, when Tommy married, his wife Erline also played the mandolin.

They would all get together and play, first at one’s house and then another’s, just having a good time entertaining each other. Tommy wrote, “We played at school houses for cake walks. My brother John and I played and sang. He did tenor. We got to be right good.”

It was early in his life that Tommy almost got the chance to play on the Grand Ole Opry.

As he told it, his uncle said he could arrange for them to play for Dr. Humphry Bates, who lived in Castalian Springs and was an early regular player on the Opry with his band, “the Possum Hunters.” If the doctor liked them, he could get them on the popular radio program.

But no one in the family had a car, so the audition never took place. Tommy said that he often wondered if he would have made the Opry if he had gotten to play for the old doctor.

But at the time there were other things to think about. In 1935, he married and had to make a living.

He and Erline farmed for a couple of years, then he quit to go to a diesel school in Memphis. While he was there he bought a D-18 Martin guitar that he still owned when he jotted down his recollections for me.

And then World War II broke out and he, like so many young men, entered the service.

One story he told was that he was in basic training down in Texas and one of the local boys there was making fun of Tommy’s Tennessee drawl, or way of talking. Tommy told him, “Just go ahead and laugh, but remember that you wouldn’t have a Texas if it wasn’t for us Tennessee boys!”

In the service he took schooling in electronics, a skill he would use to make a living when he wasn’t pulling time as sheriff.

He also took his Martin guitar with him and played for his fellow soldiers. His talent got him into a Western band on base and they would play for larger groups.

After the army and back in civilian life, he and Erline made Hartsville their home and raised their children here.

He was active in civic groups, his church, and anything that benefited the community – which usually meant playing music at cake walks!

He ran for sheriff and served from 1962 to 1968.

One story I have on him as sheriff is that he and a friend spent part of a Thanksgiving Day hunting. They shot two rabbits and found four gallons of moonshine. The rabbits were supper and the moonshine resulted in an arrest!

Tommy had his own band, “The Blue Sky Boys,” and he also had an early radio show locally.

The Scruggs boys, Monk, Carl and Ped, were part of the band.

If Tommy got a dollar for every cake walk he and the boys played on the square by the courthouse, he would have been a rich man!

Tommy was sensitive about the men he served with in the service, particularly those who didn’t come back from the war. He spearheaded the effort to erect a monument to honor those who served from Trousdale County in World War I and World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The monument you see across the street from the courthouse was the result of Tommy’s hard work. He could tear up when he looked at the impressive marble columns and read the names.

Tommy is now just a memory like so many fine men who have served their nation and their state and their hometowns. And like the others who have served their time as sheriff, they are to be remembered for that love of neighbor and justice and their devotion to “keeping the peace.”