Look Back: Taking a look at history of Trousdale County sheriffs

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We spent last month looking at some criminal escapades in Hartsville and Trousdale County. This month we will be looking at the noble men and women who work to put criminals behind bars – our sheriffs!

When we talk about sheriffs, we have two lists.

Hartsville’s first sheriff was called a “justice of the peace” and goes back to the late 1700s. We have a record of Charles Donoho serving in that capacity in 1798!

In 1800, we have a copy of a petition to appoint a new justice of the peace for our little corner of what was then Sumner County. That man was none other than James Hart, whom you have probably heard of, since our town is named after him.

James did get the job.

Because we were a part of Sumner County until 1870, our justices of the peace came through their jurisdiction.

That changed in 1870, which reminds us Trousdale will be celebrating its 150th anniversary as a county next year, 2020!

After 1870, sheriffs were the choice of the public through popular referendum. We voted them in and out.

That list starts with Archibald Allen, who served from 1870 to 1876.

In the ensuing years, a total of 22 different men and one woman, have held the position of Trousdale County sheriff. Several have held the job for more than one term and many more have run for the position!

The longest tenure of sheriff was the late Charles Robinson, who was sheriff from 1974 to 1996. But he was just passed by our present office-holder, Sheriff Ray Russell, who has held the job from 1996 to the present, a total of 23 years and counting.

Running for a sheriff’s position means courting voters yet not hesitating to arrest them when needed. It is a delicate rope to walk.

One story told about a local sheriff’s election comes to us from the late Buddy Carey, who wrote down the history of the Rocky Creek community.

Buddy said that a candidate for Trousdale County sheriff in the 1920s was campaigning in Rocky Creek and came to the home of an old widow woman. She was chopping kindling, so the candidate offered to help out by finishing the task for her – confident that this would get him her vote.

He finished the job and then loaded up an armful of the split wood and graciously offered to carry it into the small cabin.

When he stepped through the kitchen door, he saw his opponent sitting by the stove churning her butter!

We are trying to organize a collection of framed photos of each of our past sheriffs. If you have good pictures of any of the former sheriffs, please contact us!

Which leads us to a recent inquiry.

I was contacted by a former student who was doing some repair work at a nursing home in Nashville. There he met a woman who was quite old and whose grandfather, she told him, had been the sheriff of Trousdale County! She said his picture once hung in the local jail, and she wondered what had happened to it.

The man was Baxter Davis Bradley, sheriff from 1896 to 1902!

The old woman came from a line of “long livers”!

In researching I discovered that Sheriff Bradley’s own father lived to be quite old! In fact, he had been born in 1785 in Maryland and died in 1886 at the age of 101! He was 79 when Sheriff Bradley was born! His mother, as it turns out, was much younger – a mere 27 when he was born!

Records show that before he became sheriff, Bradley was a farmer and a builder.

He built the old Citizen’s Bank building downtown, across the street from the courthouse and now the location of Sharon Linville’s law office. He also built the building beside it, where Lawrence Thompson once ran a hardware store and where our social services offices are today.

My research turned up an article written in 1896, right after Baxter Davis Bradley was elected. The Vidette reported that, “He attended the public schools where he laid the foundation of a business education which coupled with experience has placed him in the foremost ranks of Trousdale’s citizens. Mr. Bradley’s election as sheriff, which occurred Thursday last, places in office one of the county’s tried and true men. He was for a number of years Constable in the 5th District, and served with entire satisfaction to all.”

The editor was laying it on pretty thick. Perhaps he wanted to be sure that he didn’t get pulled over for racing his buggy down Main Street.

Bradley later moved to Greenbrier, where one of his four children lived. He died there in 1929 at age 65. While not as long-lived as his father, a search on Ancestry.com shows that his daughter Mary lived to be 90, and his granddaughter was a mere 100 when she spoke to my former student!