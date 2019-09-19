Look Back: The classic sounds of Hartsville’s WTNK

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

When I moved to Hartsville in the 1960s, I would turn the knob on my car radio to our local station, WJKM, and listen to Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey and the Andrews Sisters!

Now in the late 1960s, the Beatles, Beach Boys and the Supremes were all the rage. But radio station owner Chester Davis had a warm spot in his heart for the music of his generation, and every day the station devoted an hour to the tunes and melodies of the 1940s.

Now the oldies aren’t Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey, but Three Dog Night, Michael Jackson and the Eagles. And we call it “classic rock!”

