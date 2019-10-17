Look Back: The story of a wild goose hunt

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our theme this month is hunting and fishing.

While researchers will tell us that the current generation is not so keen on grabbing the family rifle and hunting a few squirrels for supper, that wasn’t so in the past.

A favorite of the early settlers was a roast goose – and seeing that our own Goose Creek took its name from the abundance of wild geese the settlers found on its banks, that should come as no surprise.

In 1952, L. Bennett Corley wrote an article for The Tennessean telling about a “wild goose hunt” and it makes a fine tale. We give the article in its entirety.

