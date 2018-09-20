Look Back: Tracing history of Hart burials in our cemetery

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our focus this month is the old Hartsville Cemetery, which started out as the “Hart family burying ground.”

That the Hart family had its own cemetery is not unusual. In the early 1800s, most families had small cemeteries for their own personal use.

In fact, Trousdale County has 242 cemeteries!

And those are the ones that we know about!

It was only after the Hartsville Cemetery was established in 1881 that people began to abandon their small family plots and bring their dead to town for burial.

In looking at a list of everyone buried at the old Hartsville Cemetery, we can see that the oldest burials are for the Hart family. But it looks like even the Hart family didn’t put up tombstones until several years after those family members passed away, probably due to the difficulty and expense of getting a tombstone made and delivered.

The first stone for the Hart family lists several people all on the same stone – a sure indication that the tombstone was placed there at a later date. One name is that of Peggy Hart with the dates, 1789-1792. Since the Harts didn’t move to Tennessee (if our research is indeed correct) until after 1795, her inclusion on the tombstone is a memorial rather than a stone indicating where she is buried.

The earliest date, after that of Peggy Hart, is Nancy Hart, who died in 1800 and Moses Hart, who also died in that year.

The Hart family had several children who died young.

Regrettably, the Hart family stone with multiple names is broken and in pieces. It is the hope of the Historical Society that the stone can either be repaired or replaced before Trousdale County celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2020.

As we mentioned in last week’s article, the Union Army buried nine soldiers on the Hart property following the Battle of Hartsville in December 1862. Those graves were discovered in 1911 when grave diggers were digging a new grave and uncovered a pair of feet!

The gravediggers had discovered a shallow trench with nine bodies!

An article on the discovery appeared in a Nashville newspaper and stated, “Their shoe bottoms were well preserved, and a number of interesting finds were made, a cap, match box, pocket knife, thirty-five cents in silver, one copper, a pocketbook containing paper money…a bright gold ring was taken from the finger of a soldier with the letters H. B. engraved on it…”

Other than the soldiers, few people outside of the Hart family were buried in the cemetery.

As the Hart family married and another generation of children arrived we find other names on graves from the 1850s and 1860s. Those names include Andrews, Debow, Brevard, Hutchins, Lesuer, Puryear, Locke, Potts, Towson, Halliburton and Miller.

The names are those of prominent citizens of Hartsville in the mid-1800s.

So it would seem that the transition of the Hart burying grounds into a town cemetery was gradual.

Eventually the citizens of town realized they needed to establish a town cemetery and the location was obvious!

The Historical Society had the original incorporation papers for the Hartsville Cemetery.

Those papers read, “Be it known, that W.J. Hale, H.C. Ellis, J.P. Andrews, Robert Andrews, Jr., and A. G. Donoho are hereby constituted a body politic and corporate by the name of the “Hartsville Cemetery” for the purpose of purchasing land and laying off a public cemetery for the burial of the dead…”

The papers refer to a law passed by the State Legislature that allowed for the creation of such groups in 1875, and the papers themselves are dated June 1881.

A look at the dates on tombstones shows that starting in the mid-1870s the number of graves in the cemetery increases dramatically.

Hartsville now had a public cemetery.

We need to point out that this was a white cemetery. The town’s black population would have to continue to use family plots until the old Hager Cemetery was established down the road around 1920.