Look Back: Trousdale County has been well represented over the years

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This month we have been looking at local men who have served in the Tennessee State Legislature. I say men because until recently, only men have served in that capacity.

In last week’s article, I mentioned that Trousdale County has always been what is considered a “Floterial” District. Our county is not large enough, population wise, to have its own state representative.

Over the years we have been thrown in with other counties to create a district large enough to warrant its own representative. Because some counties grow in population faster than others, we have been moved around over the years.

By looking at the state’s website, I have found that in 1887 we were combined with Smith and Sumner Counties in one district, the 14th. That number too has changed as the “powers that be” have redrawn maps and moved other counties around. We sometimes call that “gerrymandering,” but we won’t get into that.

In 1917, we were grouped with Sumner and Macon Counties.

By 1967, we were thrown in with Wilson County.

We stayed there for a while until 2003, when we were merged with part of Wilson County and Cannon County – but not for long!

In 2013, we were taken out of the Wilson County mix and stirred in with Smith, part of Sumner County and part of Dekalb County!

Likewise, we have been in the 14th District, the 17th, the 16th, the 21st and currently the 40th.

As can be imagined, over the years, some of the elected state representatives have come from Trousdale County. My research has turned up these names as being local boys: W. J. Hale, 1887-1892; M.D. Rickman, 1909-1910 and 1913-1914; J.E. Faust, 1911-1912; J.D. McMurry, 1919-1922, 1931-1932, and 1940-1941; James Donoho, 1939-1940; and Gene McIlwain, 1949-1952, 1959-1960, and 1961-1964.

Today our state representative is Terri Lynn Weaver, who hails from Smith County and is our first female state representative!

My research hasn’t been limited to the state representative. We have been represented in the State Senate by some hometown fellows as well.

They are: N.C. McConnell, 1873-1875; A.B. Newsom, 1886-1887; Edward T. Seay, 1899-1905; John McMurry, 1905-1907; Andrew Fitzpatrick, 1913-1915; Charles P. Freedle, 1915-1917; John W. McMurry, Sr., 1920-1921; James P. Owen, 1925-1927, and Jim T. Cunningham, 1945-1947.

Currently, our state senator is Ferrell Haile.

James P. Owen had a connection to the Owen Tobacco Company. It was started by his father. James was one of 10 children born to Joe and Elizabeth Bennett Owen.

He was a veteran of World War I and when he served as our state senator, he was one of the youngest men in that legislative body.

In 1925, Owen was written up in the Nashville newspapers for a stirring speech he made on the use of child labor, something he was against.

The article says that Owen was called a “Bolshevik” by his opponents, for his sympathy for the young boys and girls forced to work in mills and mines across the state. A Bolshevik was a communist!

In an eloquent rebuttal to his detractors, Owen reminded the public that many men are ahead of their time in wanting change. He instead referred to himself as a dreamer and stated that dreamers are “architects of greatness.”

The paper ended the article saying, “It was a great speech of the old-fashioned Southern oratory type.”

In his role as state senator, Owen was one of those responsible for getting the Coleman Winston Bridge built across the Cumberland River, replacing the old ferry.

Owen had loftier goals and sought election as a United States Congressman. A brochure that Owen had published fully stated his ideas on government, including a distaste for Wall Street, support for the labor movement, and farm relief. As for taxes, he stated that sales tax “…is undemocratic and un-American.”

He didn’t get elected and Washington was denied some stirring speeches from a gifted orator. Owen later moved to Nashville to work in the insurance business. Never married, he died in 1957 at age 64.