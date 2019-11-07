Look Back: Trousdale County preparing for 150th birthday

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Trousdale County has a reason to celebrate!

Next year, in 2020, we will be 150 years old!

The correct name for this is “Sesquicentennial.” Try saying that 10 times in a row!

Parties are already being planned – so look for a spectacular Fourth of July celebration and more!

The Historical Society and the Hartsville Civic League are publishing two books on our county and its illustrious past. More on that can be found in a separate article in the Vidette.

Our age is actually a little confusing, as our town is over 200 years old!

