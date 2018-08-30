Look Back: Trousdale County was almost home to two governors

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our look at local men who went on to occupy important political posts across both the state and national forums has not touched on the governorship – yet!

But we actually have had a more than passing interest in that much valued position.

To start with, what is now Trousdale County was originally part of Sumner County and Sumner County has given the state several governors!

William Campbell, who was governor from 1851-53, was born in Sumner County and practiced law in Carthage and Hartsville, as well as serving in the Mexican War.

William Trousdale, the namesake of our county, was born in North Carolina but made Gallatin his home. He was governor from 1849-51.

William Hall was also born in North Carolina but moved to Sumner County as a young man. He married a Hartsville girl, Mary Brandon Alexander, and was governor in 1829.

William Bate of Castalian Springs was elected governor in 1883. He also had close ties to Hartsville.

And we can claim Robert Looney Caruthers, who was born in what was Smith County but is now part of Trousdale County. Caruthers was elected governor in 1863, but never got to serve in that job when Union soldiers occupied Nashville and installed a military governor. Robert and his brother Abraham founded the old law school of Cumberland University.

Governor Frank Clement had ancestors from the Hillsdale and Hartsville area.

And Governor Peter Turney’s grandfather was from the Dixon Springs/Cato area.

So you can see that our area has certainly made an impression on the state’s head office. But we came close to having two more governors with Trousdale County connections!

Dorch Oldham was born in Smith County at a time when the rural school he attended only went to the eighth grade. To continue his education, he would have to get to Carthage. The Smith County school system offered a rural school bus service but it charged two dollars a month – something the Oldham family could not afford.

I wrote to Mr. Oldham several years ago, before he passed away, and he explained what transpired next, “I lived in Smith County. The charge to ride the bus from Pleasant Shade was two dollars a month and I couldn’t pay that much. Etherage Parker drove the bus picking up kids for Cato first and going on to Hartsville. He said if I could walk over the hill (some three miles), that I could ride free. I was elated!”

Trousdale County did not charge any of its students for school bus use and so Dorch Oldham attended Trousdale County High School, excelled there and graduated. He went on to work his way through college and into the business world. He was active in politics, worked on the campaign to elect Governor Winfield Dunn and ran for governor himself in 1974.

Although he didn’t win, he ran a good race and many a Trousdale County Democrat crossed party lines to vote for their Republican friend and relation, Dorch Oldham.

Our second fellow also has a Trousdale County twist! And, he also had a presence in our high school!

John Wesley Kilgo was the principal of Trousdale County High School from 1928-30.

While principal, Mr. Kilgo traveled to Macon County and gave a speech in favor of a man who was running for governor of Tennessee. But, that man was a Republican as was Kilgo.

The local Board of Education was not happy with this, since Trousdale County was at that time 99 percent Democrat.

The school board called him to a special session where they asked him to explain his actions and ended up with the board stating that “…he leave off teaching Republicanism…”

Nonetheless after leaving Hartsville in 1930, Kilgo went to law school and moved to Greenville to set up his legal practice, and where his Republican thinking was better appreciated.

He also got the Republican Party’s nomination for governor in 1944.

Kilgo didn’t win – recall that the state was predominately Democrat until a few years ago – but he too ran a good race.

I can’t say for certain that John Kilgo got many Trousdale County votes, but he had been a well-liked principal and if he had won, we would have claimed him as one of our own!