Look Back: TSU’s band gave Tobacco Bowl one heck of a halftime show

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Hartsville Tobacco Bowl was the Midstate’s premier bowl game from its inception in 1954 to the mid-1970s.

As we have written in this month’s series of articles, there was a good reason for that distinction.

First, the Tobacco Bowl had the excellent leadership of two fine men: the late Chester Davis and Gene McIlwain. The two Hartsville businessmen knew how to promote an event and get attention.

Secondly it had the hardworking men of the Hartsville Quarterback Club, who stood squarely behind Davis and McIlwain to not only work on the bowl game itself, but to tirelessly promote our own Hartsville Yellow Jackets and to invest all the profits of the Tobacco Bowl back into our local football stadium.

Third, there was little competition for the two teams chosen every year to take part in the game. This was at its beginning only the third bowl game in the state. Later, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association would steal the thunder from the Tobacco Bowl by sponsoring its own bowl game, the Clinic Bowl. The Clinic Bowl had the double distinction of being a statewide playoff game.

And fourth, the Tobacco Bowl had the high-stepping marching band of Tennessee State University perform during its halftime show. It was a show that never failed to excite the crowd!

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Tobacco Bowl was as much a part of the fall holidays as turkey is to Thanksgiving.

The game was always played in mid-November, after the regular football season was over for most schools. If you were chosen to play, the Tobacco Bowl was a fitting end to a great season because the two teams chosen were often teams that had played an undefeated schedule of games. So the matchup would be something that people across Middle Tennessee wanted to see.

And then there was the show itself.

Chester Davis made sure the field looked good. The field was freshly painted and streamers were everywhere. The field house was cleaned and scrubbed and the concession stand stocked with plenty of hot dogs, Cokes and popcorn!

Then there were the celebrities.

Chester used his connections to invite as many people to share the limelight as he could.

First there were the beauty queens. Then there were the politicians. And then there were the dignitaries.

In 1958, a photo ran in the paper showing men in business suits and young ladies in dresses and wearing corsages, all part of the show.

The list in the article with the photo included: the State Commissioner of Agriculture, the local Superintendent of Schools, the Trousdale County Executive, the State Treasurer, Gov.-elect Buford Ellington along with his wife and daughter, the Smithville Harvest Queen, the Manchester Football Queen, Miss Trousdale County of 1958 (Eva Jo Carey), the Trousdale High School Football Queen (Martha Sue Leath), the Carthage Football Queen, Hartsville’s mayor, the president of the Quarterback Club, and the young attendants of the Hartsville Football Queen, Miss Julia Wade and Miss Marsha Cox.

Perhaps the best attention getting promotion by Chester Davis was to one year have Gov. Frank Clement arrive for the game in a helicopter!

Don’t think that the crowd itself wasn’t full of interesting people. I myself bumped into Miss Minnie Pearl at a game and passed by Charlie Daniels!

The success of the Hartsville Tobacco Bowl led to other towns and schools vying for attention.

By 1961 there were 12 bowl games across the state! The Tennessean listed them, “The Blanket Bowl in Springfield, the Booster Bowl in Lewisburg, the Butter Bowl in Pulaski, the Clinic Bowl in Nashville, the Crockett Bowl in Lawrenceburg, the Industrial Bowl in Lafayette, the Jaycee Bowl in Gallatin, the Kiwanis Bowl in Murfreesboro, the Lion Bowl in Watertown, the Rebel Bowl in Franklin, the Strawberry bowl in Portland, and the Tobacco Bowl in Hartsville.”

Still, Hartsville’s game would draw the biggest crowds until the Clinic Bowl began its playoff series of games, now played in Cookeville and retitled the BlueCross Bowl.

In 1985, the last Tobacco Bowl game was played between Brownsville and Greenbrier.

The spirit of the Tobacco Bowl lives on in our annual Tobacco Bowl Jamboree, played in the preseason and matching several teams, each playing one quarter. It is a crowd-pleaser and the money goes to our Yellow Jackets and our stadium. But we miss the marching band from Tennessee State, the celebrities, the beauty queens, the governors in their helicopters and we miss ole’ Chester Davis.