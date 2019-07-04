Look Back: When bicycling was big in Trousdale County

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

July is summer at its best – watermelon, swimming, vacations, the Fourth of July and fireworks! What more can you ask for?

This month we will look at summer pleasures with an historic twist.

We start with kids and bicycles.

But in the past, bicycles were strictly a grown-up affair.

For many thousands of years, people got around by walking. We have accounts of people who walked from Virginia to settle in Middle Tennessee. That’s right, they walked the whole way!

A story in our archives recounts how a man returned home to Middle Tennessee after the Civil War to find that his house was abandoned and his wife gone. He asked neighbors where she might be, fearing the worst. She had gone to Texas, they said, thinking he was dead and that was where she had family. So our poor soldier walked to Texas to find her. The story has a happy ending. He was reunited with her and all was happy – and then the two of them returned to Tennessee, walking the whole way!

Our forefathers and foremothers were made of sterner stuff. We complain if we have to walk across the Walmart parking lot!

If you couldn’t afford a horse, you just walked everywhere you went.

Attempts at a bicycle-type device go back as early at 1842.

But it would take years of tinkering with the idea, inventions and progress to get to what we recognize as a bicycle today. Wire spokes came about in 1869, the chain drive in 1885 and the pneumatic tire in 1888.

Those first bikes were expensive and good roads were few. But give a fellow a chance to show up his fellow man and you have a sport! Men began to challenge other men to bicycle races and when the first modern Summer Olympics took place in 1896, bicycle racing was one of the events!

The 1890s are called “The Golden Age of Bicycles.”

Now for an interesting item in The Tennessean from August 1891!

“The Dixon Springs fair road race from Hartsville to Dixon Springs over a course of six miles, will be held Friday, Aug. 28. Three prizes will be offered, valued at $25, $15 and $10, for the first three men in.”

Dixon Springs had an especially fine fair back in the late 1880s. We have newspaper accounts of crowds of as large as 4,000 people.

The fair had all the attractions of a good county fair and a lot of self-promotion. Evidently, having a bicycle race was one way to attract crowds. Remember, this was a popular sport at the time and men who rode and competed on bikes were the stock car drivers of their day and time!

We do note that there were no lady racers, as the long skirts that women had to wear would make racing awkward, and very un-ladylike.

A subsequent article in the paper gives us the results:

“The Nashville boys who went to Dixon Springs to contest for cycling prizes returned last night after having a royal time. The party was composed of L.A. Lafferty, Charley Woodward, J. Newsom, Tom Bysor and W.B. Mathison. Lafferty captured the first prize in the road race from Hartsville to Dixon Springs, distance seven miles over a very rough, hilly road, in twenty-eight minutes. Woodard was second, and Newsom, the other contestant, did not finish, the tire of his wheel giving out after he had ridden only two miles. The prizes were a $25 medal to first, $10 gold-headed umbrella to second and a handsome bicycle lamp to third. The boys left Dixon Springs yesterday afternoon and wheeled into Gallatin in one hour and fifty minutes.”

Well, since the only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys, we know what happened next.

The invention of the automobile took all the glamor of the bicycle away as young men climbed behind the driver’s seat and took to the roads. And of course, we soon had automobile races to cheer.

So the bicycle became something for young boys and girls to ride around the neighborhood – and that is still pretty much true today. In Europe and Asia, people ride to work on bikes! And around the world, there are more bikes than cars.

But here in the good old USA, while there are some bicycle enthusiasts around, it is bikes and children that seem to go together and riding a bike is one of our summer pleasures.