Look Back: Wild Game Supper was a Hartsville feast to behold

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our topic this month has to do with hunting – whether it was for a fur-covered animal, one covered with feathers or one covered with fish scales!

Of course, the object of most hunters is to put meat on the table.

That brings us to a long Hartsville and Trousdale County tradition that has, regrettably, been discontinued – our annual men’s Wild Game Supper!

For close to 20 years, a group of local hunters and fishermen would get together in late winter and share their bounty with their fellow sportsmen and a few friends.

