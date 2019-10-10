/script>

Look Back: Wild Game Supper was a Hartsville feast to behold

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Submitted photo
This photo from the annual Wild Game Supper shows a long line of pots and pans full of food, and men with forks in hand. The three men on the left are Melvin White, Zan Gwin and Grover Lentz.

Our topic this month has to do with hunting – whether it was for a fur-covered animal, one covered with feathers or one covered with fish scales!

Of course, the object of most hunters is to put meat on the table.

That brings us to a long Hartsville and Trousdale County tradition that has, regrettably, been discontinued – our annual men’s Wild Game Supper!

For close to 20 years, a group of local hunters and fishermen would get together in late winter and share their bounty with their fellow sportsmen and a few friends.

