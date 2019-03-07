Look Back: You had to watch your words around ‘Pap’

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Next month we plan on writing a series of articles on our local sheriffs. If any readers have stories, photos, newspaper clippings on any of our former sheriffs, please contact the Historical Society or The Vidette and share them with us.

For now, we will broach the subject of crime, and it is a wide-open field to approach.

Since Cain slew Abel, mankind has had a tendency to rob, fight, murder, lie and cheat – and that is just when they are playing cards!

Our local history is ripe for the picking.

I will be careful about using the names of the actual people involved because they may have family still living here who would rather forget their loved one’s indiscretions…

One story that has circulated around town concerns a local pool hall and two men with a grudge against each other.

Evidently one took it more seriously than the other. When he found out that the other fellow was at the pool hall, he took it upon himself to load his gun and visit the pool hall. His intentions were not good.

Shots were fired and the sheriff was called.

The next day, with one man in jail and the other mending, someone asked the sheriff, “Well, was he trying to kill him?”

Not the least bit ruffled by the shenanigans, the sheriff replied, “I don’t think so. He fired his gun 11 times and only hit him once!”

I guess a sheriff has to take such things in stride.

A different tale comes out of a neighboring town – we won’t go naming names – but a man was on trial for murder.

He had shot his victim six times!

The prosecution asked the defendant, “How many times did you shoot the victim?”

The man replied, “Six!”

“Why did you shoot him six times?” the prosecutor asked.

The defendant answered, “Because that’s all the bullets I had!”

At least he was being honest.

Having a grudge against someone can lead to all sorts of problems.

A local fellow, now long passed on, told me this tale on his father, who he fondly called Pap.

It seems that Pap walked into a store hereabouts and looked around to buy something. This was around 1923 and times were hard and money scarce.

Pap had sharpened his knife just that morning, as my friend recalled the events of the day. He was a witness to all that transpired.

The storeowner saw Pap and raised his voice so everyone in the building could hear, “You owe me some money!”

Pap was sure he didn’t and said so.

He may have raised his voice as well because the shop owner snapped back, “That’s a damn lie, you son of a (use your imagination here)!”

My friend told me that his father later told him that there were two things in life he couldn’t take. One was to be called a liar and the other was to be called a son of a…!

Pap pulled out his knife and people looked from him to the businessman. The businessman pulled out a gun from underneath the counter and people ducked for cover!

When it was over, Pap had a gun wound to his ribs and the shopkeeper was missing the end of his nose!

The side wound was serious, as my friend related the story to me.

There was no ambulance service back then.

Friends picked Pap up, laid him on a wooden board and hoisted him into a passing car and took him to Gallatin. Hartsville didn’t have a hospital in 1923.

In Gallatin, he was placed on the old Interurban, a trolley car that once ran between Gallatin and Nashville.

In Nashville, he was rushed to a hospital.

He survived but his health was never the same, my friend told me.

As for the shopkeeper, his pride was hurt more than anything else.

But as it turns out it was Pap’s brother with the debt, not Pap.

I guess this shows the danger of having a temper and having a weapon handy. And there are just some things you don’t call another fellow!

NOTE: The Trousdale County Historical Society will meet on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m. at the Archives building. Our speaker is Mr. Bill Friday, who will speak on a local inventor and a machine he once manufactured.