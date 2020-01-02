Looking Back: Air Force aviator had Trousdale County ties

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

It is not often that someone writes a book about a Trousdale County native!

We have seen a few. For instance, there have two books written about Major William Lauderdale, the namesake for Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Trousdale County native A.M. Burton, the founder of Life and Casualty Insurance Company, has a book as does Dortch Oldham, who graduated from Trousdale County High School and went on to succeed in business in Nashville, and even ran for governor.

Now we can add another one!

A few years ago, the Historical Society got an email from Robert L. Richardson of Washington state. Mr. Richardson was writing a book about an accomplished military man he had met and become friends with.

Richardson wanted to know if the Society could provide him with the gentleman’s high school graduation photo.

We were happy to oblige.

But why, we wanted to know, was the man in question worthy of a book.

Well, it seems that the fellow – Col. William Gregory – has had a significant military career and it all started right here in Trousdale County!

Since that first inquiry, we have kept up a steady correspondence with the author and he has sent us a copy of the finished book. Which, by the way, is now in its second printing!

So, let’s learn a little more about Col. Gregory!

His story is also the story of the Gregory surname – there are a lot of Gregorys in Trousdale County! The author quotes the late historian Calvin Gregory, “…by 1952, the descendants of brothers John and Thomas Gregory numbered over 10,000…”

One of those descendants was Sam Jones Gregory, who married Creola Nixon in 1913. They would be the parents of three children, William Gregory and his sisters, Mary Agnes and Robbie Neil.

The couple lived in a two-room cabin in the Pleasant Shade community of Smith County and farmed.

William, who would later be called “Greg”, recalled, “Our first cabin was so small that my mother always washed clothes outside, and she would build a big fire under a large black kettle for boiling water. She would use the same hot water to help remove the feathers from a chicken, and we would have fried chicken that night. About once a year she would use the same pot to make soap!”

When he was 3 years old, Greg got deathly sick and his uncle, Herlan Nixon, rode on horseback 30 miles to Carthage in a winter storm to get the medicine he needed to recover.

Greg’s father was a hard worker, but the harsh economic times of the era led to his losing the family farm. To survive, Sam and Creola had to become sharecroppers.

That meant that you lived and worked on another man’s farm and you would then ‘share’ in the harvest and profits. In 1928, the Gregory family moved to Trousdale County in the Payne’s Store community and became tenants on the Payne family farm.

Greg and his sisters would attend the old Walnut Grove School – a two-teacher school!

This was the same year that Highway 231 was being built and Greg got to witness the road construction!

Later the family moved to the Willard community to work the farm of “the widow Carr”. They attended the Friendship Baptist Church. That led to Sam being hired as sextant of the church, or the person who kept up the property. He would also be able to move the family into the church parsonage and farm a small patch of land around the church.

Greg said, “We would take care of the church’s property, and for $35 for the year, we mowed the adjacent cemetery. It was a difficult job with a push mower because it was quite a big cemetery.”

It was while helping his father at the church and with his farming that Greg began to think that he didn’t want to be a farmer and that the world might have more to offer!

As we will see in next week’s article, the world was waiting for Greg!