Looking Back: Building bridges back in the day was no small task

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Travel in the past could be complicated.

If you were poor, you had to walk everywhere. If you could afford a horse, there was always the problem of feeding, needing pasture and shelter and then the regular visits to the blacksmith to trim the horse’s hooves and the expense of new horseshoes.

Even buggy travel had its problems, as we saw in last month’s articles. Buggies and wagons needed horsepower and it took skill to manage a team of four-legged animals, each with its own temperament.

And then there was the problem of crossing the creek.

Barefoot boys on the way to the old one-room school looked forward to the cool water of the creek after walking a mile or two on hot, dusty back roads. Perhaps not so much when it was winter and you didn’t want to get your shoes wet.

But that is what people did.

They waded the creek or waited till someone came by in a wagon and you hitched a ride across.

In 1882 the people of Dixon Springs took up money to replace the bridge into town from Hartsville. They were tired of wading across or of having to wait to cross after a heavy rain and the creek went back down.

Years earlier the community had a bridge, but it had been burned by bushwackers during the recent war – the Civil War! They had gone almost 20 years without a bridge!

If you lived in the country, crossing a creek bed was to be expected.

We have, in our county archives, a letter addressed to the county road department dated July 13, 1907. The letter asks for a change in the community road. The request, “…that the road be changed so as to take the same out of the creek…”

We don’t have any photos or documents about the first bridges in town. We know that for most of the early 1800s, people simply waded the creek at the natural ford where East Main Street is today.

But we do have a history of that first bridge thanks to the late James Welch Owen, a local lawyer and historian who wrote about the first East Hartsville Bridge in an article for The Vidette.

James wrote that it was only after a child drowned while trying to ford the creek when the water was too deep that the town put a bridge in place.

There was an argument in town over whether to build a foot bridge or a bridge for wagon traffic. A foot bridge would prevent any more people from being washed away, as the child had been. Plus wagons could still use the rock bed of the creek to cross as they always had.

A larger bridge would benefit more people, but it would also be more expensive. Sounds like current budget hearings over city expenses to me! The larger bridge won out.

That first bridge would need an earthen approach and the actual bridge itself would be eighty feet in length. It would require, “…three stone pillars, one on each side of the creek and one in the middle of the creek.”

Large wood beams were needed and the county purchased some large ash trees and had them cut into beams. According to Owen, “These forty foot sills were to be cut 16” x 18” in size…Twelve of these giant ash trees were cut and beams hewn to size… then the Hessian boys hauled them to the site…”

The Hessian boys were from Hillsdale and had been employed by the county to also haul the quarried stone for the pillars.

Owen then related a funny tale about the bridge.

“When these sills were lain, but before the floor could be put up on them…(a local drunk) rode his blind mule ‘Kate’ to town. ‘Brown Tiger,’ as he was known, went to Peyton Reece’s saloon which was on the corner of Main and River Street… in those days whiskey was a dime a quart or thirty-five cents by the gallon. Brown Tiger got dog drunk and with a quart for the road set out on ‘Kate’ for home. The blind mule could only feel, so when Brown Tiger let her feel the sills, they felt solid and she and Brown Tiger crossed on these open sills to be the first to cross the bridge.”

Owen said that when that bridge was 50 years old, it was replaced with a newer wooden structure. In tearing off the worn-down flooring lumber of the bridge’s exposed surface, the old ash beams underneath were as good and solid as the day they had been put in place and when the old blind mule felt her way across!