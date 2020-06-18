Looking Back: Cholera once left deadly mark on Hartsville

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

When people yearn for the ‘good ole days,’ I usually agree with them. No electronic devices controlling our lives, less traffic, good home cooking at Grandma’s house instead of fast food, and everyone knew their neighbor.

But as a historian, I know that in the not-so-distant past, we also had no indoor plumbing and no air conditioning. We had dirt roads, and we had to plow the back 40 acres with an old mule if we wanted to eat. And there were a lot of things that could make a person sick – really sick!

We are looking at pandemics this month, and don’t think that they are anything new!

As we have seen, from the days of Columbus to the first white settlers in Middle Tennessee, people have suffered from plagues.

What is more distressing is that before modern science and medicine discovered germs, people didn’t know how to avoid these outbreaks of fatal diseases.

In 1821, Hartsville had an outbreak of yellow fever. That disease would continue to hit town from time to time, then, in 1873 we had an outbreak of cholera.

Cholera is deadly. A victim will have extreme diarrhea and sometimes vomiting. The result is dehydration. This dehydration can be so bad, particularly among children, that it kills the person.

Cholera is only found in humans and is caused by drinking water contaminated by human sewage. Back when people had outhouses in their backyards and got their drinking water from creeks and wells, we can see how that could happen.

A newspaper account from July 11, 1873, just three years after we became a county, lamented that people were avoiding Hartsville and doing their shopping in other towns. The reporter stated that people were listening to “rumors” and “wild unreasonable reports” of cholera in the county.

The article goes on to say that “…with the exception of a few sporadic cases of ‘skedaddle’ diarrhea, the health of our community has never been better…”

But if you lived back in 1871, you too would have avoided Hartsville.

From the first cholera pandemic in 1817 to today, the disease can kill millions in only a matter of days.

One outbreak in Russia killed one million people and another took five million lives in India.

Rarely spread from person to person, it could affect whole families because they were drinking from the same source or ate food that had been washed off with the same deadly water.

Contaminated public water sources could spread cholera to a whole neighborhood or town!

It was an outbreak of cholera in 1854 in London that led to the discovery of its cause, a public water fountain, and led to better sanitation in that city and then others around the globe.

That is why the same article we quoted from earlier also says, “With our abundant supply of pure cistern water, cradled in the blue hills of health and fanned by the balmy breezes of a pure atmosphere…” the town was safe.

Five days later, the Nashville newspaper had an update from Hartsville: “Sallie Mungle… was attacked with cholera at 12 am, and died at 9 pm… Sylvia Mungle, mother of the deceased, was attacked Tuesday morning and died that evening… Ben Gray… who resides in the same neighborhood, was attacked Wednesday night and died Thursday morning. He leaves seven little children… six of whom are down with cholera.”

It was indeed wise to avoid a town with cholera.

The scourge of cholera is long gone, as we today have the advantages of indoor bathrooms and public water systems.

Even so, the disease kills from 30,000 to 130,000 people a year. Usually these are in underdeveloped countries or in places that have suffered a natural disaster, and their public health systems have been damaged or destroyed.