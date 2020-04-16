Looking Back: Constructing Hartsville’s first iron bridge

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Our subject this month is bridges.

As we have discussed in our earlier articles, our continent’s wild animals, the first Native Americans and the early settlers didn’t have the benefits of bridges. They crossed the creeks and streams they encountered at natural fords.

A ford was a low flat place where the water would be very shallow, making it easy to cross.

Constructing a bridge was a big job and could involve a lot of money for materials and labor.

That is why for over 100 years, there were no bridges across our state’s rivers. Instead, people relied on ferries.

The late Jack Key told me that when he was a child, his family would visit relatives in Wilson County and would cross the Cumberland River at what is now the Hunter’s Point Bridge. But back then it was the Hunter’s Point Ferry!

The descent from the river bluff to the ferry was steep. Jack’s father was always afraid that the brakes on his Model T Ford would go out, so he made his wife and children get out and walk down to the ferry.

Once safely on the old wooden ferry, they would again get into the car and ride across the river, where he made them once again get out and walk up the steep ascent on the other side.

His was a real concern, because people did occasionally drive off the end of the ferry into the water. It was a schoolteacher’s drowning in just such an accident that led to Trousdale County’s first bridge across the Cumberland, the Coleman Winston Bridge. That wasn’t until 1929!

In Hartsville the first bridge in town was over Little Goose Creek on Depot Street, or today’s Broadway.

Because there was a bluff on the south side of the creek and low ground on the north side, it was not a ‘ford’ and required a bridge.

We don’t know when that first bridge was built, but it was before 1873.

It was evidently not well maintained because we have a copy of an editorial written in April of that year by the editor of the Hartsville newspaper in which he laments the condition of the bridge.

We quote, “Will the Mayor call the Council together, and take some action on the bridge question. We do not care who is to blame in this matter but the bridge as it now stands, is a disgrace to Hartsville, and to every businessman within its limits.”

The editor, A.C. Welch, then described the existing bridge as, “A parcel of loose rock piled one upon the other, for abutments, was a fool’s job and a farce.”

We don’t know if his call to action worked as the town was still suffering from the effects of the Civil War and prosperity was ‘down the road a ways.’

But we do know that the bridge, called the North Hartsville Bridge, would one day be one of the first iron bridges in the county.

We have a copy of a public notice dated Nov. 20, 1908, that calls for, “…the lowest and best bidder… for building a bridge across Goose Creek, on Depot Avenue in Hartsville, Tennessee, the same to be what is commonly known as an Iron or Steel Bridge.”

One of the men on the Bridge Commission was Mr. A.C. Welch!

A subsequent article in The Tennessean from February 1909, reports, “The steel bridge across Little Goose creek has been completed and turned over to the commissioners yesterday… Mr. J.C. Kell of Sparta, representing the Nashville Bridge Company… Mr. Kell has erected the only three steel bridges in Trousdale County…”

We have a photo of the bridge right after its completion, donated to our county archives by the family of James and Marjorie Cunningham. Mrs. Cunningham’s grandfather, Richard Love, was on the Bridge Commission.

The photo shows five men, but unfortunately only one is identified by the Cunningham family. That fellow was Bailey Lipscomb, who was on the County Commission and a member of the Bridge Commission when the bridge was completed. He is the second man from the right.

Notice that the surface of the bridge was a series of thick white oak planks, to accommodate heavy loads.

But this wasn’t the only new iron bridge, as we will see next week.