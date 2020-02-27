Looking Back: Finishing the tale of Col. William James Gregory

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We have spent the last eight weeks looking at the fascinating career of William James Gregory, who had gone from rural Trousdale County to the rank of colonel in the United States Air Force.

Along the way, he had managed to fly combat missions over North Africa in World War II, become a flight instructor, oversee the infamous U-2 spy plane program, receive a personal thank-you letter from President John F. Kennedy, attend the United States War College, work in the Pentagon and be presented with three Legions of Merit, in addition to other awards for service.

And we aren’t through yet!

His family likewise deserves notice for following him around the globe and supporting him as he served his nation. Generally kept unaware of some of Greg’s assignments, especially when working with the CIA, they were nevertheless proud of their son, husband and father.

In our story, we left with Greg assigned to work out of the largest office building in Washington, the Pentagon, so large that it has its own shopping mall.

Greg was again working with reconnaissance, as he was the Chief of the Reconnaissance Division of the Office of Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare.

This job too involved travel, as he would meet with other nations friendly to the US, and work with their similar agencies.

Greg enjoyed Washington, as do his wife and daughters, but he told his interviewer, “It was a very interesting job, but …” That ‘but’ was that he broke up his advancement path, effectively keeping him from attaining the rank of general.

In 1971 after five years at the Pentagon, Greg got a phone call from Major General Ernest Pinson. Pinson was the commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright Patterson AFB. As Greg tells it, “He explained that he was looking for a Vice Commandant and Chief of Staff, wanted someone who had command experience in strategic air command, had reviewed my record and wanted me to consider the job.”

Greg visited the base and the institute.

If he took the job, he would be the general’s Chief of Staff, would handle staff meetings and would be “pretty much in charge of whatever was going on and would be responsible for making sure everything worked smoothly at the Institute.”

It would be a fitting way to end his career in the Air Force.

Greg proudly took the job and moved his family to the base. His travel days were over and at Wright, he was able to see his family every day.

After four years at the Institute, at age 55, Greg was ready to retire.

With the esteem that the Air Force held for Greg and his long list of accomplishments, his walking papers were not just handed to him with a cigar and a handshake.

William James Gregory had a retirement ceremony!

What makes his retirement event all the more interesting is that, now that significant time had passed, the general in charge revealed to the public, for the first time, Greg’s part in the Cuban Missile Crisis. The papers surrounding the crisis had just been declassified, and for the first time his wife, Helen, and daughters, Cookie and Gretchen, learned of his dangerous and important role in the international crisis.

At retirement, Greg received his fourth Legion of Merit and was able, thanks to the declassification, to take possession of his Intelligence of Merit from the CIA. He also had President Kennedy’s letter returned to him for keeps!

Greg’s biographer, Robert Richardson, noted in his book that since the Legion of Merit was instituted in 1942, only two other Air Force officers had received as many as Greg had.

That was in 1975.

Since then, Greg has remained an active fellow and that would mean another four articles, so we’ll let that part of his story rest.

Now at 99 – he will be 100 in August – he is still firm in mind and step. It’s quite an accomplishment, but he has Trousdale County grit and soil mixed in his blood so it comes as no surprise! We wish him continued health and happiness.