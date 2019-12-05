Looking Back: Fixing the lines of Trousdale County once and for all

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Trousdale County will be 150 years old in the New Year, 2020.

Let’s note that celebrations are already being planned for the coming year with a really big blow out on July 4, among other festivities.

The Historical Society and the Civic League are publishing a two-volume set of books on the history of the county. The first volume, which is at the printers now and will be delivered before Christmas, is a picture history of the county. The second volume, which will be printed in January, is a collection of “Looking Back” articles from the Hartsville Vidette.

The two-volume set is being sold now. Look for order forms at the public library, the county office building and at both banks.

With our sesquicentennial in sight, we have spent November writing about just how we came to be, but our story isn’t over yet!

We saw in last week’s article that there was some controversy over the proposed borderlines of the new county. In particular, Macon and Smith counties were unhappy.

How unhappy? Unhappy enough to take us to court!

In a case that went before the Tennessee Supreme Court, lawyers argued that the lines separating Macon and Smith counties from the new county of Trousdale were too winding and twisted and needed to be straightened out. The original lines, it seems, followed the natural lines of hilltops, creeks and old wagon roads.

People in Hartsville had been pressing the state legislature for a new county before the War Between the States and in 1870 they pushed harder. A change in the state constitution made this possible, and we were not the only new county to be created!

An article in the Nashville newspaper from June 15, 1870, tells us this, “Capt. Nimmo and his party, engaged in surveying the proposed new county, were in Carthage a few days ago. The county is to be formed of portions of Sumner, Smith and Macon, and Hartsville (“by the Hill”) is the prominent candidate for the capital. That gay and festive village will wear the blushing honors with its proverbial modesty.”

The actual bill to create Trousdale County was passed on June 21, 1870. We will quote only a short section to show how the original lines were given, “…Beginning on the north bank of Cumberland river, near the house of Dr. James Alexander, in Smith county; running thence in a north-easterly direction on an arch ten miles from Carthage to a stake on the Hartsville turnpike, near the house of Mrs. Bradley; thence north 45 degrees east to Mace Hill; thence with the meanders of said hill to a stake in the Macon county line near Raglan’s…”

And while the residents of Trousdale County began to organize their county government, voted on Hartsville as its county seat and otherwise set in motion the works of self-government, the lawsuit wound its way through the courts.

In February 1873, the court reached a decision.

The Nashville newspapers reported, “The case of Smith and Macon counties vs. Trousdale County, just decided by the Supreme Court, is the first of its kind ever determined in this State, and settles many important points in relation to the forming of new counties…”

The opinion of the court was, in part, “…no new line of such new county shall approach the courthouse of Sumner, and Smith counties nearer than ten miles, nor include any part of Macon county lying within nine and one-half miles of the courthouse of said county; nor shall more than twenty square miles of Macon county, nor any part of Sumner county lying due West of the Western boundary line of Macon county be taken in the formation of said new county.”

Now to make it all simpler – we were indeed a new and legal county, a “constitutional county” – but we were limited in just how large we could be by the legal language above.

That, my friends, is why Trousdale County is the smallest county in the state of Tennessee in total land area.

We can blame our country cousins of Macon and Smith counties for being possessive or we can wear our distinction with pride. Any way you look at it, we are unique!