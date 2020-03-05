Looking Back: Following the footsteps of our local history

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

We have spent the last two months up in the air with a local man who flew high in the sky, making birds jealous and us earthbound folks envious. If William James Gregory had been born a few years later, he would no doubt have been an astronaut!

Now we are back to earth – literally!

If we know anything about history, it is that we are lucky to be living with cars and trucks and not having to walk if we want to go to the store, to school or to the closest shopping center.

But for the first several thousand years of human existence, people had to put one foot in front of the other if they needed to go, not just somewhere but anywhere!

The same was true for the first inhabitants of Trousdale County, the Native Americans who lived here for close to 12,000 years.

Those first tribes were mobile and would travel with the seasons, not hesitating to walk 500 miles to a summer camp and then back 500 miles to their winter camp.

Even when later tribes came along, such as the mound builders that we know lived on the banks of both Little and Big Goose Creek, they would walk great distances to visit or trade with other villages.

When the Spanish invaded ancient Mexico and introduced the horse to the indigenous people, they first thought man and beast were one and were understandably frightened.

Over time, some of the horses escaped and that is how the Plains Indians got their first horses. But that was far west of here, and in Middle Tennessee the tribes didn’t have horses.

The first white men to visit what is now Tennessee traveled light and they traveled by foot. There were no roads, only animal paths.

If you have to carry everything you need for a three-, four- or five-month hike into unchartered land, you don’t carry anything extra. Only the basics made the pack on your back.

Pioneer Pearson Miller didn’t even carry a pot for cooking nor a mug for drinking when he explored what is now Fentress County. He drank from a terrapin shell and baked his bread on the metal blade of his hoe.

If he had meat for supper, it was because he had shot a squirrel, rabbit or deer earlier in the day.

There were no clean clothes to slip into every morning. He wore one outfit and that was all the clothing he needed. If it needed washing, he was as likely to jump fully clothed into a creek and splash around as he was to strip and try to do laundry.

When those early long hunters returned to Tennessee and Kentucky with their families, they likely walked the whole way. If they had any beasts of burden, it would have been a pair of oxen. The ox would have pulled a small, two-wheeled cart loaded with the necessities for frontier life.

The wife and kids walked, leading the family milk cow and carrying as much as they could. No one took it easy on the trip. One Trousdale County pioneer woman remarked in her old age that it had been her job to carry the family’s long rifle and to keep it ready in case her father had to grab it to defend the family from hostile natives or the occasional wild bear. And every settler had two or three mongrel dogs with them.

The late Walter Buckingham, a former county historian, wrote about his Belcher ancestors and their trek from Virginia to Tennessee. He said that the men and older children walked. The men led the way and let the babies and old ladies ride in the wagon. The older kids drove the livestock. The family had one iron kettle and each day it was tied to the side of the wagon. Inside the kettle were the hot coals from their campfire.

When they got to each day’s stop, the coals would be used to start that night’s fire and the process repeated the next day.

The trip, by the way, could take as long as three months!

Once settled down and claiming your land, the pioneer would continue to walk everywhere he went. If a man owned a horse, he would let his wife ride while he and the children walked.

It wouldn’t be until roads were built wide and level that wagons, stagecoaches and buggies would appear. Until then, like the song says, “these boots were made for walking…”