Looking Back: How the Coleman Winston Bridge came to be

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The photo for last week’s article was unfortunately left out of the Vidette. However, the old Coleman Winston Bridge is again the subject of our article and can be seen in this week’s photo.

The Coleman Winston Bridge has an interesting history.

Winston, whom we have written about before, was a prosperous local businessman and an executive with the Wrought Iron Range Company, makers of the popular Home Comfort stove. The huge, heavy cast-iron cooking stoves were a big improvement over preparing meals in an open fireplace and soon every home in America was using them.

Not only was he financially successful, but Winston was very much involved with the town of Hartsville and the people in it – his neighbors and friends.

He and his wife, Gertrude, had four daughters and as parents they were always involved with the public school system.

Coleman Winston was one of the leaders of the group of parents pushing for the construction of a new high school in 1918 and he was also instrumental in the organizing of our first Parent Teachers Association.

His daughter, Virginia, told me that she and her sisters would ride a buggy into town to attend school. Once there they would tie the horse and buggy up for the day, to await their return trip home. But her father was aware that most students walked and made a point of telling the school principal that if any student got sick at school and needed to go home, that the family buggy was to be used for that purpose!

Now back to the bridge.

Before it was built, less than 100 years ago, there was a ferry that crossed the river.

A ferry was not without its problems.

The late Jack Key told me an incident from his childhood. He and his family were going to Lebanon and drove up to the ferry in time to see the river full of cattle.

It seems that a farmer was taking a small herd of cows to market and had them loaded onto the ferry. But once it was in midstream, a dog that belonged to someone else on the ferry began barking and spooked the cows off one end and into the river.

Cows can swim, although they are not keen on the idea.

After the accident involving the public schoolteacher that we wrote about last week, there was a call from the people of Trousdale County for a modern bridge.

Coleman Winston was one of the leaders of this group as well. When the bridge was built, it was named in his honor.

As you can see from this week’s photo, the bridge had a large wooden superstructure.

This was the technology of the day and time – the 1930s.

But with time those large wood beams began to age and even rot. The Tennessee Department of Transportation did a routine check in 1977 and realized that the structure was in danger of collapse. They immediately closed it down!

Replacing the wood supports was not an option, so a new concrete bridge with large earthen approaches would be built.

In the meantime, residents of the communities on the other side of the river had to find a way to get across! For a while some people would park on one side of the bridge, walk across and get into a car they kept on the Hartsville side. This was only temporary as the old bridge was quickly torn down.

The state estimated that over 900 vehicles had been crossing the bridge every day!

The large metal arches were lowered down and taken off, which was an engineering feat in itself!

Countless truckloads of rock were brought to the site, tons of concrete poured into forms and finally a ribbon cutting for the new bridge was held in February 1981.

Today, the Coleman Winston Bridge carries many more cars and trucks than people could have imagined in 1930. It remains a vital link between our county and our neighbors.