Looking Back: More on ‘Greg’ Gregory’s soaring military career

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Hartsville native William James “Greg” Gregory has retired from the United States Air Force as a colonel!

How he went from a rural farm boy to that high rank is the story we have been telling this month, and we are not through yet!

Having completed 50 combat missions during the height of World War II, Greg was sent back home to the United States. As we saw last week, he visited his family in Hartsville and attended the funeral of a fellow pilot. But he also met an attractive young lady who he would later marry.

It was 1943 and the war was still going on.

Greg, with his experience, was tapped to train other pilots and he does just that.

Promoted to the rank of major, he worked out of a base in California and, in addition to his training of pilots, settled down into life as a married man.

In California he began what would become a career, learning how to fly the newest combat planes the Air Force could produce – right off the assembly line!

He tried the new P-59, America’s first jet-engine plane.

And while he safely made the transition from propellers to jet engines, he admitted he missed the old propellers. You always had the reassurance of seeing the props turning!

After a 10-day break taking his wife, Helen, to visit Tennessee and Trousdale County for the first time, Greg heard great news – the war is over.

Now that changes everything!

Training of new pilots was stopped.

Although he stayed in the service for a few more years to 1947, Greg decided to leave the Air Force and finish his college education. He had interrupted his education to go fight!

Now living in his wife’s native state of Louisiana, Greg stayed in the Air Force Reserve. He finished college and got a job while the couple welcomed a daughter.

His reserve unit flies out of Barksdale AFB, which was selected as a base for the new Strategic Air Command. The SAC was then working on developing planes capable of dropping atomic bombs!

It was the beginning of the ‘Cold War’ and Greg would soon be in the thick of it.

First, however, the Korean War broke out and Greg was called back into service!

The Air Force’s old B-29 Flying Fortress aircraft were being retrofitted for the new wars – Korean and Cold.

The plane had a crew of 11 and soon Greg was piloting one.

Still stationed in the States, Greg was caught up in the Air Force’s preparation for a possible war with either Russia or China. That had the Air Force flying higher and further than ever before, and that led to the need for mid-air refueling!

Greg was soon flying the planes and doing just that. The concept was brand new and it took trial and error to perfect the technique. Greg found himself in the trials.

Now he was a squadron captain and flying at 12,000 to 15,000 feet in the air.

His recall to service was only for 21 months, but Greg enjoyed the new duties and when his time was up he re-enlisted. Just in time to begin flying a new plane – the B-47. This plane could fly at 45,000 feet!

That is a lot of air between you and the ground!

The family accompanied Greg as he was promoted to squadron commander and stationed outside of Orlando, Fla., and the family grew by another daughter.

Life was good and progress with the B-47 went well. Then Greg got a request to fly to Washington for an interview for a new classified program.

Greg had not applied for the program, but had been recommended and he had no idea what the program would entail. But as we will see next week, 45,000 feet will be nothing compared to what comes next!