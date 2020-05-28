Looking Back: Nathan J. Harsh took charge and got bridge built

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

This week we finish up our series on local bridges by looking at a big bridge at the other end of the county – the Nathan J. Harsh Memorial Bridge.

The bridge crosses the Cumberland River and connects Trousdale County and Wilson County at a bluff known as Hunter’s Point.

It too has an interesting history.

Like Hartsville’s Coleman Winston Bridge it began as a ferry, allowing people to cross the river at a spot that was way too deep to wade across.

The Hunter’s Point ferry served its purpose for over a century, like our own Lowe’s ferry just out of town.

With the coming of automobiles and increased traffic, it was just a matter of time before a big modern bridge would be built. But new bridges were expensive and every town and its brother were wanting one.

It took just the right people and the right circumstances for it to all come together.

We start with the late Nathan J. Harsh.

A successful farmer who lived just up the road from the Hunter’s Point ferry, Harsh saw the need for a bridge.

According to his grandson, current County Commissioner Richard Harsh, his grandfather had purchased a car and learned to drive but was always a little nervous when he had to drive onto the ferry.

The road to the ferry had a steep descent on both sides.

Nathan Harsh had grown up riding horses and driving a team and wagon. So driving a car was like teaching an old dog a new trick.

Even so he persisted, but one day he almost drove off the end of the ferry.

Richard says that put him into action.

Nathan J. Harsh got his neighbors to sign a petition to the state to build a bridge at Hunter’s Point and he took it to Austin Peay.

Peay had been in the state legislature and in 1923 was elected governor. As governor, Austin Peay strengthened education and created our state Department of Highways and Public Works. He saw the benefits of improved roads to the economy of the state and was a willing person to receive the petition. Today, we have a state university named for him.

Around the same time, Richard P. Huffman won a race for the Tennessee Legislature.

Huffman was from the Rocky Creek community in Trousdale County, the very area that lay beside the Cumberland River that needed a new bridge. Huffman, called “Uncle Dick” by his neighbors in the bend of the river, also saw the need for a bridge.

As soon as Uncle Dick Huffman got elected, he pressed for the new bridge.

Now with the blessings of the governor, the petition of the people of the communities on both sides of the river, and an ‘inside’ man in the newly elected Huffman, the bridge got built.

The late Buddy Carey grew up in the Rock Creek community and wrote a small book on his childhood. In it he recalls both Mr. Harsh and Mr. Huffman.

He wrote, “I remember both of these gentlemen quite well. Mr. Harsh resembled Teddy Roosevelt and wore a Panama Hat. Uncle Dick was a bachelor who drove a Model ‘T’ Roaster and sometimes rode a grey horse named ‘Bob.’ He lived just over the hill from us.”

We have a clipping from a Nashville newspaper dated May 31, 1931. The article states, “ J.D. McMurry of Hartsville, representative of the 14th floterial district, has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives asking that the toll bridge across Hunter’s Point be named the Nathan J. Harsh bridge. Mr. Harsh is one of the most prominent landowners of this community. He was one of the leaders to secure the location of the bridge at Hunter’s Point.”

Notice that the bridge was a toll bridge! That’s one way to pay for a bridge!

The Wilson County court was pressing to have the bridge named for Grafton Green, a prominent citizen of that county and the chief justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

However, McMurry persevered and the bridge took the name of the fine old gentleman who learned to drive late in life and thanks to almost driving off into the river, pushed for a bridge – one Nathan J. Harsh.